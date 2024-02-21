“When do superheroes leave unscathed” - Jonathan Haggerty reflects on insane comeback win against challenger Felipe Lobo

Despite facing some early adversity, Jonathan Haggerty successfully defended his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship, scoring a highlight-reel finish against challenger Felipe Lobo.

Returning to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, ONE Championship’s latest headliner delivered an early Fight of the Year contender that saw both fighters shine. Things took an unexpected turn in the opening round, with Jonathan Haggerty hitting the canvas after absorbing a barrage of strikes from his Brazilian opposition.

Undeterred, ‘The General’ bounced back in the second, planting Lobo on the mat with a sneaky left hand before ultimately finishing the fight with a booming right hand in the opening minute of round three.

“Job done! #andstill @onechampionship When do superheroes leave unscathed? Thank you everyone for the support, it means the world to me ❤️”

Haggerty has now won six straight fights dating back to December 2020, with his last three ending by knockout.

Jonathan Haggerty happy to put on another amazing show for fight fans

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA following yet another noteworthy performance, Jonathan Haggerty was thrilled to give fans inside the Mecca of Muay Thai and those watching around the world their money’s worth.

“That’s what it's all about, you know? Showing everyone what ONE Championship's about, putting ONE Championship on the map and that's what I want to do, give the fans what they deserve, their hard-earned money to come and watch,” said Haggerty, who also holds the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title. “I've had a few people fly from the UK to come and watch and support me too, which I'm very very thankful for.”

With his first Muay Thai title defense under his belt, what comes next for the two-sport king?

