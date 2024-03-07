“Women should do what they wish to do” – Cristina Morales proud to represent mothers in martial arts

Cristina Morales doesn’t have time to listen to her detractors.

The Spanish striking standout has heard every possible misogynist comment that’s aimed at female fighters, but she’ll never be the one to take such asinine criticisms to heart.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Morales said hateful comments don’t bother her and believes that women have all the freedom in the world to pursue careers that make them happy.

Cristina Morales said:

“I have heard negative comments directed at me for being a mother and competing in a contact sport like this. It does not bother me. I believe women should do what they wish to do. In my case, it is to get in the ring to fight.”

Morales is a proud mother of two boys and one of the most accomplished strikers of her generation, with titles across ISKA K-1 and Enfusion. She’s also a renowned sports psychologist in her native country of Spain, and she used that mental fortitude to carve a 49-win career.

Morales can reach the 50-win milestone and capture ONE Championship gold when she challenges Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 20. The 30-year-old’s first shot at a ONE world title goes down this Friday on International Women’s Day at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Cristina Morales wants to be an inspiration to her sons

Cristina Morales knows there’s more to fighting than winning world titles and racking up wins. In an environment where kids can easily get influenced, Morales wants her two sons to look at her as their source of inspiration.

Morales told ONE Championship that while the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title is of extreme importance, she also wants to be a role model for her two sons.

“I want to be an example to them and let them see that they can do different things without giving up their studies or the sport. They should be capable of combining all their activities.”

ONE Fight Night 20 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.