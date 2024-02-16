‘Wondergirl’ says focusing on grappling at Southside MMA allowed her to “mix it up” with her already lethal striking

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak is already known for her incredible striking skills, but now the rising Thai superstar is hard at work improving her grappling skills for a potential run at MMA gold.

With back-to-back wins against Brooke Farrell and KC Carlos in the art of eight limbs, ‘Wondergirl’ decided to test herself in MMA against 18-fight veteran Zeba Bano. Jaroonsak earned a stunning 82-second submission over ‘Fighting Queen’ at ONE 157, establishing herself as a new potential contender in the women’s strawweight MMA division.

However, she suffered her first setback a year later, dropping a unanimous decision to, Aussie standout Lisa Kyriacou.

Recognizing she has more work to do, ‘Wondergirl’ hit the gym and has been focusing on leveling up her ground game with the folks at Southside MMA in Phuket, Thailand.

“Yeah, [my grappling has improved],” Jaroonsak said in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post. “I feel like [I always get] good training in MMA and all the stuff that comes with it, takedown, takedown defense, and some wrestling, some BJJ."

He added:

“[Then I mix] it up with striking, like especially working with coach Dorian, he understands MMA game for like striking. And yeah, it’s really good to work with them. They’re good.”

‘Wondergirl’ welcomes ONE newcomer Martyna Kierczynska at ONE Fight Night 19

Nat Jaroonsak has not announced her return to MMA competition as of yet, but this Friday night, February 16, she will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a showdown with ONE Championship newcomer Martyna Kierczynska at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video.

Kierczynska makes her promotional debut as a WMC Muay Thai world champion with a laundry list of accomplishments and an undefeated record.

Will Jaroonsak climb back into the win column with an impressive performance in her home country, or will Kierczynska shock the world in her short-notice premiere?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in US primetime on February 16.