‘Wondergirl’ working alongside boxing Olympic gold medalist for Xiong Jing Nan war: “He’s teaching me a lot”

At ONE Fight Night 14, Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak will look to test herself by limiting her own skill set.

As a highly-regarded Muay Thai fighter, the majority of her weapons will be left behind in the gym for her next appearance inside the circle.

On September 29, the 24-year-old rising star will share the card with some of the best female martial artists on the planet.

Not only that, she will face one of them at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in a history-making special rules contest.

Competing against ONE strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan, the two women will let their fists do the talking.

With three three-minute rounds of boxing in ONE’s 4-ounce gloves, Jaroonsak will need to use any advantage that she can possibly find.

Despite all of her striking experience, taking away some of her most dangerous attacks in facing an opponent that is known for her boxing ability won’t be an easy challenge for the Thai striker.

To help prepare her for this one of a kind contest, Jaroonsak has enlisted the help of local boxing icon Manus Boonjumnong.

Regarded as one of Thailand’s best sportsmen in the ‘sweet science’, Manus has secured gold and silver medals at the Olympics in the past, making him one of the most credible training partners that Jaroonsak could have called in.

In an interview with BJPenn.com, ‘Wondergirl’ spoke about the benefits of bringing in a world-class boxer to help her specialize her training and make improvements in this area:

“We brought in Manus to train for the fight. Training has been going well. I feel good about my training with him, and he’s teaching me a lot. Boxing is all about footwork and head movement,” she said.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.