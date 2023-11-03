Workhorse Jonathan Haggerty doesn’t see himself ever stopping his career: “I wouldn’t ever have a break from fighting”

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty can’t see himself ever walking away from his career as a professional fighter.

Seven months ago, ‘The General’ scored a sensational first-round knockout of Nong-O Hama to claim the bantamweight Muay Thai world title. On Friday night, he’ll look to add another 26 pounds of gold to his collection when he meets the current ONE bantamweight MMA champion, Fabricio Andrade, in a champion vs. champion clash to crown a new king of the bantamweight kickboxing division.

Ahead of his return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium to compete in the ONE Fight Night 16 headliner, Jonathan Haggerty sat down with FirstSportz MMA to discuss his illustrious career and the desire to always stay active:

“I wouldn't ever have a break from fighting,” Haggerty said. “You know, it's all I know so I would never have a break from fighting. I would have a break from training and have a few weeks off or you know just do chill stuff. I like restaurants, going out with my girlfriend, exploring the world, and yeah, just like normal things.”

See the full interview below:

Making his promotional debut in 2019, Jonathan Haggerty has since stepped inside the circle with some of the biggest names in the sport, including current ONE world champions Joseph Lasiri and Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Not to mention multiple legends in the art of eight limbs, such as Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and the aforementioned Nong-O Hama.

Will that plethora of experience be enough for ‘The General’ to overcome the immense punching power of prolific knockout artist Fabricio Andrade, or will it be Brazilian’s night to shine inside the Mecca of Muay Thai?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, live in U.S. primetime on November 3.