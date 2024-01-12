“You can be knocked out in one hit” – Suablack on fighting Muay Thai in four-ounce gloves 

Suablack Tor Pran49 is aware of the dangers that come with four-ounce gloves in Muay Thai fights.

In June 2023, Suablack made his ONE debut with a second-round knockout against Thanungern Fa Group at ONE Friday Fights 20. Over the next six months, the 27-year-old Thai secured three more knockout wins at ONE Friday Fights events.

The Tor Pran49 affiliate’s final fight of the year ended with a life-changing moment. Following a first-round knockout against Craig Coakley, Suablack was awarded a six-figure USD contract to join ONE’s primary roster and compete at their US primetime events.

On January 12, the Thai knockout artist will face Irish promotional newcomer Stefan Korodi inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for the ONE Fight Night 18 co-main event. ONE’s new superstar is ready to make a statement against Korodi, but he’s aware of the dangers that the latter presents.

During an interview with ONE, the Tor Pran49 affiliate had this to say about fighting in Muay Thai with four-ounce gloves:

“I just need to watch for his punches. When we fight with small gloves, you can be knocked out in one hit.”

ONE Fight Night 18 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Suablack is ready for his dream to come true at ONE Fight Night 18

ONE’s Friday Fight Series has provided many opportunities for up-and-coming Muay Thai fighters to better their lives by earning bonuses and six-figure contracts. Now that the event's first year is over, several newly signed Muay Thai warriors plan to validate their hype, including Suablack Tor Pran49 and Johan Ghazali.

During an interview with ONE, the 27-year-old Thai fighter had this to say about his dream coming true by fighting Stefan Korodi at ONE Fight Night 18:

“I have always followed ONE Championship. I watched almost every match, every event. When I watched it, I felt the urge to fight at ONE Friday Fights or ONE Championship. And now, my dream has come true.”

The Thai knockout artist will have added pressure to perform on Friday as he’s been promoted to the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 18. Meanwhile, Stefan Korodi shouldn’t be overlooked as the Irish fighter plans to secure an upset win and put the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division on notice.