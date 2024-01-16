“You’ll see a different fighter” – Liam Nolan promises an improved version of himself in possible rematch with Sinsamut

British striker Liam Nolan is seeking a rematch with Thai fighter Sinsamut Klinmee following his successful return to ONE Championship action last week after over a year. He vows to bring an improved version of him if the opportunity for a do-over presents itself.

The 26-year-old Knowlesy Academy affiliate was a unanimous decision winner over Russian Ali Aliev in their featured lightweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video on January 12 in Thailand.

The win came 13 months after he was previously in action in ONE, where he was also a decision winner over Eddie Abasolo of the United States.

At ONE Fight Night 18, Liam Nolan found himself in a deep battle with ONE-debuting Aliev. But the northern Londoner was the more accurate fighter between the two, which in the end weighed a lot to earn the unanimous decision win.

In the post-fight interview, just as he expressed his excitement over his latest victory, Nolan also spoke about his fight against Sinsamut back in July 2022, where he was knocked out in the second round.

He underscored that it is something he wants to redeem himself from now that he is back in the swing of things.

He said:

“I think you’ll see a different fighter and definitely a win for myself when I get a rematch with Sinsamut.”

Check out what he had to say below:

Watch: Liam Nolan gets knocked out by Sinsamut

Liam Nolan’s defeat to Sinsamut Klinmee was one of his more recent in ONE Championship and could not have come in the most inopportune of time. He was then angling to become one of the top contenders in the lightweight Muay Thai division following two straight victories.

‘Lethal’ stood toe-to-toe with his Thai opponent and they had a spirited back-and-forth in the opening round of their clash in July 2022. In the second round, however, Simsamut sprung up a surprise when he connected on a one-punch KO from which Nolan could not recover from.

Watch Sinsamut’s impressive KO of Liam Nolan below:

It is this defeat that the British striker wants to avenge now that he has bounced back from it with back-to-back victories. The most recent of his wins was last week at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video, where he won by unanimous decision over Russian Ali Aliev.