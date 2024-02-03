“You might do some lasting damage here” – Liam Harrison took his doctor’s advice to turn down Floyd Mayweather super fight 

British striker Liam Harrison was forced to turn down the opportunity of a lifetime for fear of doing permanent damage to his knee.

In August 2022, ‘Hitman’ suffered a devastating injury after eating an especially brutal leg kick from then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

It was a brutal blow for Harrison as it not only spoiled his first title opportunity early in his contest at ONE on Prime Video 1, but it put him on the shelf for 18 months and counting.

Scheduled to undergo surgery in early 2023, Harrison was presented with an offer to compete against legendary pugilist Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Harrison revealed that he had contemplated delaying his surgery to take the fight.

"I said to my surgeon this is the chance to fight Floyd Mayweather here, can I get through this camp do you reckon? The fight was scheduled for February 17, or something like that, and my surgery was due for January 30.

"I said: 'Can I push it back and get through the fight?'

"He said: 'Listen I'm not going to tell you what to do, but you might do some lasting damage here.”

Fans are still eagerly awaiting Liam Harrison’s return to the Circle

In the end, Liam Harrison appears to have made the right decision.

Though he is yet to make his ONE Championship return, ‘Hitman’ looks to be in incredible shape based on his frequent posts on Instagram.

Harrison was originally scheduled to return at ONE Fight Night 18 in January, but he opted to back out of the bout as he was still recovering from an injury.

Thus far, no official date for his return has been announced.

With 90 wins to his credit and more than two decades of experience, Harrison certainly has nothing left to prove, but the 38-year-old Brit still has dreams of hoisting 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold over his head before hanging up his gloves.