"You're getting me for who I am" - Denis Puric vows to bring his complete package in megafight vs. Rodtang

Denis Puric plans to put on another trademark display when he steps inside the circle at ONE 167 on June 7. That evening, 'The Bosnian Menace' squares off against Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a flyweight kickboxing contest inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

He will be on the lookout for his third successive victory on the global stage, and there's no better way for him to accomplish it than sticking to what he does best – pure violence.

In a recent chat with Sportskeeda MMA, Denis Puric had this to say when asked about his goal and what he will bring to the table differently in this fight:

"My intentions are going in there, putting on a show, and doing what I do best. Not trying to be a clown or something like that or create a circus around people. This is just me, you're getting me for who I am - 100 percent."

His aggressive and hard-hitting style has helped him become an instant hit wherever his career took him through 54 professional kickboxing and Muay Thai fights. He hasn't taken his foot off the pedal for even a split second around his spell in ONE Championship.

The Bosnian-Canadian has graced the circle with his trademark offense through five fights, and even in his two defeats to Yodlekpet Or Atchariya and Sherzod Kabutov, Puric has made entertainment a permanent fixture in his fights.

With the perfect dance partner, another similar display does seem like a near-certainty when Denis Puric returns to face Rodtang at ONE 167 on June 7.

Denis Puric doesn't buy into Rodtang hype: "There are much better guys"

Denis Puric understands just how tough of an assignment Rodtang will prove to be when they go toe-to-toe at ONE 167.

But in his eyes, there are greater fighters out there than 'The Iron Man', whom he believes has yet to be fully tested in ONE Championship.

The 39-year-old told the South China Morning Post:

"It's time to put him to the test, you know. And I'm not saying he's not a great fighter, he's an amazing fighter, he's great, but there are much better guys out there."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE 167 card live and for free.