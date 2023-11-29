“You’ve got to watch for that explosion” – Alex Roberts says he’ll be on the lookout for Roman Kryklia’s destructive capabilities

Australian striker Alex Roberts knows that he is going up against a formidable opponent in his ONE Championship debut next month and will make sure not to let his guard down lest he finds himself on the raw end of the contest.

‘The Viking’ will collide with ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video on December 8 in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with onefc.com, 34-year-old Roberts sized up Kryklia and relayed what he expects from the Ukrainian juggernaut.

He said:

“He is very explosive. He comes in and throws big combos. You’ve just got to really watch for that explosion. You need to be constantly moving so you don’t get hit, especially with those little gloves because it doesn’t take much.”

Alex Roberts is coming off a successful conquest of the WBC Heavyweight Muay Thai world title back in October, which opened the door for him to vie for the ONE world title.

It is an opportunity that he looks to capitalize on, vowing to produce a championship-winning performance.

Roman Kryklia, meanwhile, returns to action more than a year after winning the ONE heavyweight kickboxing world grand prix title. A victory over Roberts will place him in the elite company of two-sport ONE world champions.

ONE Fight Night 17 will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live in US primetime free for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Alex Roberts excited to showcase skills in ONE Championship

Alex Roberts has competed in many tournaments under different organizations throughout his career, but admittedly none bigger than ONE Championship, where he is set to make his debut next week.

The 34-year-old Perth, Australia, native will vie for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title against light heavyweight kickboxing king Roman Kryklia at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video on December 8 in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will serve as the headlining match for the event happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Alex Roberts spoke to ONE Championship in an interview and shared how he feels honored to be finally competing in what he refers to as the biggest martial arts organization right now.

He said:

“That has obviously led to this opportunity. I couldn’t be happier with where my life is going at the moment. I feel like I’m in a dream sometimes.”

ONE Fight Night 17 is Roberts’ first fight after winning the WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world title back in October in Australia.