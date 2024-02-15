“You’ve just got more kill mentality” – Danial Williams says coaches have advised him about a move up a weight class

Australian-Thai strawweight fighter Danial Williams is considering moving up in weight and it could come right after his scheduled fight this week.

‘Mini T’ is set to see action at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He will go up against Filipino fireball Lito Adiwang in a featured strawweight MMA showdown.

Williams said he has prepared well for his upcoming fight but admitted that moving up in weight is something he has discussed with his team in training so as to maximize his power.

The 30-year-old Perth native told ONE Championship in an interview:

“I'll probably get some professional help in that Condition Nutrition… Just because it’s getting a little bit harder and I seem to get bigger every time, every fight.

“Every strawweight fight I'm just naturally getting bigger and my trainers are like ‘Man, you gotta move up in weight, your power is just so much better. At strawweight, you got no power and you've just got more kill mentality when you fight heavier’ kind of thing.”

At ONE Fight Night 19, Danial Williams will be making a return to MMA after competing in kickboxing in the whole of last year by way of two world title fights, which unfortunately he both lost.

Meanwhile, Adiwang is out to make it three straight victories after returning from an ACL injury back in September.

Danial Williams ready for wherever fight with Lito Adiwang will go

Danial Williams vows to get the job done in his scheduled match against Lito Adiwang this week and is ready for wherever direction it will go.

After two unsuccessful forays in kickboxing last year, Danial Williams is seeking to make it a winning comeback to MMA and worked on his game to come up with a thorough attack in his upcoming fight.

After two unsuccessful forays in kickboxing last year, Danial Williams is seeking to make it a winning comeback to MMA and worked on his game to come up with a thorough attack in his upcoming fight.

He shared in an interview with the Southern Cross Combat podcast:

“I know he comes from a very good striking background, and I love that part about fighting too. But hey, I'm prepared everywhere because it is MMA and the good thing about MMA is like you have to be smart. You can't just go out there and expect to brawl and for it to end there.”

The Williams-Adiwang fight is one of nine on offer at ONE Fight Night 19, which is headlined by the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai championship match between champion Jonathan Haggerty and challenger Felipe Lobo.