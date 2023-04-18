ONE Championship news roundup (April 16, 2023)

Welcome to today's edition of the daily Sportskeeda ONE Championship News Roundup, where we present the promotion's most important stories.

Today’s issue talks about Jonathan Haggerty’s confidence, Mikey Musumeci’s potential superfight with Demetrious Johnson, and Nong-O Hama’s message to potential opponents.

#3. Jonathan Haggerty warns Nong-O: ‘I’m more dangerous than ever’

Jonathan Haggerty may be coming in as a relative underdog against the dominant Nong-O Hama, but he’s not short on confidence.

‘The General’ is aiming to become the first person to deal a loss to Nong-O in ONE Championship and dethrone him as the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion when they meet in the headlining match of ONE Fight Night 9 this Friday, April 21.

Haggerty once held the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title and believes moving up in weight only made him more dangerous. Speaking to the promotion, Jonathan Haggerty said:

“At flyweight, I was drained and I was still running the show. I was tired and I still managed to carry all the power. I’m moving up now. I’m feeling better than ever. So I’m going to be more dangerous than ever.”

The British star backed up his claims of being comfortable in a heavier weight class, defeating Vladimir Kuzmin in his first match beyond the promotion’s flyweight limit at ONE on Prime Video 4 in November last year.

Nong-O will certainly be a different animal, but fans should expect this to be a barnburner considering Haggerty’s confidence heading into the contest.

#2. Mikey Musumeci teases upcoming match against Demetrious Johnson

Mikey Musuemci is set to defend his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 10, but it looks like he already has one eye on a potential superfight.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ will defend his belt for a second time when ONE Championship makes its highly anticipated debut on U.S. soil on May 5 against Osamah Almarwai. The event will be headlined by the trilogy battle between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes.

During an “Ask Me Anything” session on Reddit, a fan asked Musumeci if a submission grappling match with Johnson will ever happen, especially after the 26-year-old has called for it on a couple of occasions.

Mikey Musumeci answered the fan this way:

“If I win this next match in May I believe it’s all set to happen! Mighty Mouse already agreed also!!!”

It looks like we’re closer to the dream match than we think, and it will certainly add motivation to both Musumeci and Demetrious Johnson to give fans what they want.

#1. Nong-O Hama looking to send a message to future opponents

Nong-O Hama has faced a lot of fighters in his illustrious career and he’s also silenced quite a number of them no matter how confident they are heading into their match.

The 36-year-old owns 265 career wins, which includes an immaculate 10-0 record in ONE Championship. He is set to face Jonathan Haggerty in the headlining bout of ONE Fight Night 9 this coming Friday, April 21.

Like many before him, the 26-year-old British striker is confident that he will be able to take out Nong-O when they meet in the ring. However, Nong-O is unfazed by his rival’s confidence.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Thai superstar reveals he wants to his match with Haggerty to be a message for anyone who would dare to challenge him for his throne.

Nong-O said:

“I’d like to send a message to the younger generation of boxers who want to get my World Championship. I’d like to tell them to keep in mind who they’re fighting against.”

The message was loud and clear to his last five opponents, who all fell before the final bell rang. In a few days, everyone will see if Nong-O will be able to deliver another resounding message when he takes on Jonathan Haggerty.

