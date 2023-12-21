ONE Friday Fights 46 preview and predictions: Joseph Lasiri vs. Prajanchai

Rematches are always fun especially when there’s some bad blood going on and the stakes are at an all-time high.

Familiar foes Joseph Lasiri and Prajanchai PK Saenchai will resume their heated rivalry in a matter of hours, as they trade some heavy artillery in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, in a ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship unification showdown.

The fabled grounds of Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium will once again be honored through a night of world-class striking bouts on December 22.

While this card is stacked to the brim with premier talent across multiple divisions, Lasiri and Prajanchai’s history with one another makes it arguably the most interesting storyline of this event.

‘The Hurricane’, after all, completed one of the biggest upsets in Muay Thai history when he dethroned the seemingly unbeatable Thai destroyer at ONE 157 in 2022.

Lasiri beat Prajanchai so badly that he could no longer answer the bell and leave his stool after round 3.

Prajanchai’s long-awaited shot at redemption is finally here, as seeks to even the score with his tormentor. Lasiri, on the other hand, would love nothing more than to prove that the biggest win of his career is not a fluke, unify the belts, and become the undisputed king of the division.

As always, Sportskeeda MMA’s esteemed group of ONE Championship experts have gathered their thoughts and analyzed this rematch for the ages.

James De Rozario

'The Hurricane' can wreak havoc inside the revered venue if he can maintain the very same output that saw him upset Prajanchai some 17 months ago.

His blistering punches helped him break down the Thai's stubborn defense then and there's every reason to believe that the Italian-Morrocan dynamite will stick to the same strategy to settle into the second chapter of their rivalry.

When he's got his grooves, the Milan resident will keep the Thai guessing, a crucial juncture that will help determine the pace of the championship rounds.

Lasiri's only five-round slugfest came against Rodtang in his last outing, but I see him faring better in the deeper ends of this fixture as he has a point to prove, after all.

A potent uppercut or a sneaky hook could be enough to drop Prajanchai with his battery health waning. From there, even if he doesn't get a knockout or TKO, the 32-year-old should have it in him to walk away with a cushy triumph and 26 pounds of gold.

Prediction: Joseph Lasiri by unanimous decision

Ted Razon

The bitter taste of defeat still lingers in Prajanchai’s mouth and I believe he’ll do everything in his power to get rid of that vile feeling. Props to Lasiri for capping off his ‘Rocky’ story with that massive upset of the Thai destroyer last year, but I don’t think lightning will be striking twice for him.

The rejuvenated Prajanchai has been a man on a mission since absorbing the worst loss of his storied career to ‘The Hurricane’. He showed a renewed sense of focus and massive improvements in his three-fight winning streak.

If Prajanchai comes in with the same form he displayed against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in his interim title-winning performance, it’s practically game over for Lasiri. Plus, Lasiri is coming off a long lay-off, which certainly hurts his case against the streaking Thai with momentum on his side.

Prajanchai relied too much on his boxing-heavy style in their first encounter, and I expect him to mix it up more this time around by throwing more kicks, elbows, and knees.

Volume will be his key to victory on this one since Lasiri is a slippery customer, who’s challenging to put away with just one-hitter quitters.

After chopping down Lasiri in the first two rounds, I foresee Prajanchai applying the finishing touches in the third or fourth round to avenge his defeat and unify the belts.

Prediction: Prajanchai by TKO

Vince Richards

Now this one’s a proper rematch. Prajanchai is hellbent on avenging his loss to Joseph Lasiri, while the Italian-Moroccan star is out to prove that his Cinderella run is far from over.

Lasiri’s world title win over Prajanchai at ONE 157 was as dramatic as anything, especially with how the fight played out. Prajanchai was seen as the new face of modern Muay Thai, but Lasiri wasn’t going to be denied a world title win.

The rematch, though, could play out a bit differently. Lasiri is coming off an injury while Prajanchai just captured interim gold when he beat the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE Friday FIghts 22.

Momentum is undoubtedly on Prajanchai’s side, but Lasiri already proved that he’s at his best when the odds are against him.

Will this be a one-sided affair like their first fight? No, it will not. Will this be an entertaining barn burner? Absolutely.

It will be interesting to see Prajanchai apply his adjustments against Lasiri’s gung-ho style of fighting. It will be inevitable that Prajanchai will carefully look for his spots amid Lasiri’s wave of punishment.

I don’t see either man getting dropped, but I expect Lasiri’s hand to get raised after five brutal rounds of mayhem.

Prediction: Joseph Lasiri by decision

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.