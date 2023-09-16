“Textbook of Muay Thai” - Fans ready to witness Superbon throw it down with Tawanchai in massive super fight

Fans hope to see kickboxing icon Superbon Singha Mawynn once again hold ONE Championship gold over his shoulder come ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video.

After surrendering his featherweight kickboxing world title in January, Superbon will look to claim another sport’s title as he steps into the main event spotlight on October 6 to challenge reigning featherweight Muay Thai king, Tawancha PK Saenchai. The bout will headline the promotion’s highly anticipated return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Before the two men do battle in the art of eight limbs, fans were treated to a glimpse of Superbon’s training, courtesy of a clip shared on ONE Championship’s official Instagram.

“Kicks on kicks 🔥 Can Superbon end Tawanchai's reign as the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15 on @primevideo? 👑”

Taking to the comments section on the social media platform, fight fans shared their appreciation for the incredible kickboxing power that Superbon possesses, saying:

“Textbook of muay thai 😍🔥❤️🙌”

“It's Gonna be A Bloody Match fo sho @onechampionship 😅 both guy are Strong as ever sheesh 🙏 Cause they also trained by AHOOOOOWIIIII @trainer_gae”

“Beautiful kicks 🔥🔥”

“Reminder: Do not trade kicks with superbon”

Sitting as the top-ranked contender in both the featherweight kickboxing and Muay Thai divisions, Superbon has proven himself to be dangerous at every level. Dominating the world of kickboxing with victories over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian, Superbon will attempt to assert his dominance in Muay Thai by taking out one of the promotion’s hottest acts.

Tawanchai rides into his latest title defense on a five-fight win streak, with four of those victories coming by way of knockout. Will he add another highlight-reel finish to his resume on October 6, or will Superbon once again call himself a ONE world champion inside the Mecca of Muay Thai?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime.