Fans slay "out of touch" NASCAR as Machine Gun Kelly headlines halftime show during Busch Light Clash at LA Memorial Coliseum

NASCAR's recent announcement of Grammy-nominated rapper/singer-songwriter Machine Gun Kelly performing during the upcoming exhibition-style Busch Light Clash has seemingly stirred a host of fan emotions. The upcoming event will be making its return for the third time ahead of the official start of the regular points-paying season at Daytona International Raceway.

Aiming to appease a newer generation of NASCAR fans, the Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum has often been headlined by concerts during halftime reminiscing stick and ball sports. Last year's Busch Light Clash involved a performance from legendary hip-hop group Cypress Hill, as well as another popular rapper/singer, Whiz Khalifa.

Expand Tweet

This year's event is set to feature popular rapper/singer Machine Gun Kelly, often popularized by his exchange with fellow rapper Eminem during a series of tracks.

Die-hard fans did not seem to take kindly to this announcement as Machine Gun Kelly is certainly a phenomenon more known amongst a younger demographic.

Here are some of the best online reactions:

"NASCAR is so out of the touch with the average nascar fan lol pushing for the new fans which aren’t guaranteed while also pushing away the old fans that were almost guaranteed is a hell of a business decision lol"

Expand Tweet

"And that just made everyone cancel their tickets"

Expand Tweet

"Seems like @nascar doesn’t have a clue who their fan base is anymore…"

Expand Tweet

"Good reason not to watch…I already don’t care for the clash so it made my decision easy on me. Not a family friendly singer."

Expand Tweet

"Thanks for letting me know when to change the channel."

Expand Tweet

"I understand trying to get different kind of viewers. But this isn't going to do it by having the same kind music every year"

Expand Tweet

"Who thought it was a good idea to hire a guy who ritualistically drinks his wife's blood?"

Expand Tweet

"Move the Clash back to Daytona! And nobody wants to hear this"

Expand Tweet

"I'm still waiting for the Metallica one."

Expand Tweet

Stock car racing has been known for its changing viewer base over the years. However, according to a data report by gitnux.org, the average age of a male viewer is 58-years-old. It remains to be seen if Machine Gun Kelly and the 2024 Busch Light Clash can sway the die-hard fan's opinion.

NASCAR senior official on Machine Gun Kelly's performance during 2024 Busch Light Clash

NASCAR’s Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy Ben Kennedy recently spoke about how Machine Gun Kelly and stock car racing "embody" rock and roll, as often depicted in popular media and culture.

Elaborating on how the rapper/singer is a perfect fit for this year's Busch Light Clash, Kennedy said to motorsport.com:

“Machine Gun Kelly is the true embodiment of what it means to be a modern-day rock star. We’re thrilled to have as captivating of an artist as MGK bring in the 2024 season.”

The Cup Series season goes live with the Busch Light Clash on February 4, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET.