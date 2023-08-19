“I’m cursed”: Frankie Muniz was not happy about his recent NASCAR ARCA Series race at Watkins Glen

NASCAR ARCA Menards Series rookie Frankie Muniz had a disappointing outing at Watkins Glen as he had to retire midway through the General Tire 100 at the Glen.

The Malcolm in the Middle star had qualified in the top 10 hoping to show his road racing prowess. However, his progress was halted when an electrical issue meant he had a lengthy pit stop in Friday's race (August 18).

The terminal issue on Muniz's #30 Rette Jones Racing Ford forced him to enter the garage on Lap 22 of the 41-lap race. He suffered a DNF at Watkins Glen and was thus classified 16th in the 22-car field.

After failing to bring home a good result on the final road course, Muniz expressed his frustration on social media, writing:

"I'm cursed."

Ever since earning his career-best result at the Michigan International Speedway, Frankie Muniz has finished outside the top 10. Breaking into the top five at Michigan, the #30 Ford driver was classified 11th at Indianapolis Raceway Park and followed by the DNF at Watkins Glen.

Muniz was the closest competitor to 18-year-old Jesse Love, who is a clear championship favorite as he took his eighth win of the season at the Glen. Love won the General Tire 100 in overtime after taking the lead from Connor Zilisch in the final lap.

Love won his fourth consecutive race this season to extend his lead in the championship standings. Frankie Muniz dropped to third in the standings as Andres Perez de Lara took second place being 114-point adrift of the leader. Muniz follows closely behind as he is three points behind Perez.

Frankie Muniz gearing up for his first ARCA dirt race

Wrapping up the day at Watkins Glen, the ARCA Menards series heads to the Illinois State Fairgrounds racetrack for the second race of the weekend doubleheader on Sunday (August 20).

After the road course race, the 37-year-old takes on the dirt track challenge in his maiden start on such a surface. He admitted that Sunday's 100-mile race will be his biggest learning curve of the season but retained a positive outlook. He was quoted by Speedway Digest as saying:

"The dirt races will probably be my biggest learning curve of the 2023 season. I'm not sure what to expect. We don't have much practice time either for me to get comfortable, so I need to stay positive and let the race come to us."

"We just need to improve from the moment we unload to the checkered flag and then apply what I learned to DuQuoin in a few weeks. We're at that busy stretch of the ARCA season, but I'm happy to embrace all these different types of tracks and improve my craft."

Catch Frankie Muniz live in action on FS1 this Sunday at 2:00 pm ET.