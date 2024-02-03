"It’s a sign. Stay on actual racetracks" - Fans react to 2024 NASCAR Busch Light Clash under threat of extreme weather washout

The 2024 NASCAR Busch Light Clash is seeing an uncertain run this weekend due to reports of inclement weather in the Los Angeles area. According to the National Weather Forcast Los Angeles, reports of flooding and windy conditions are arising due to unprecedented rains in the area.

With the expectancy of major roadways such as freeways flooding with water and the possibility of imminent power outages, the 2024 Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum marks the second highlight event of the sport to be affected by such weather.

A prior example of weather wreaking havoc on race day plans came during last year's inaugural Chicago City Street Race. The resulting damp conditions threatened race cancellation. Ultimately the event was a success, with the Cup Series adding another driver to its upcoming full-time list.

NASCAR fans on social media have reacted to this uncertainty around the Clash in typical fashion. Many skeptical fans surrounding the event took this opportunity to remind NASCAR:

"It’s a sign. Stay on actual racetracks."

"put a tarp over the coliseum."

"It’s the racing gods telling them no to run these gimmicks."

"Perhaps a higher power saying they should stay off the streets and go back to Daytona for the Clash?"

"This is god telling them to stop the Coliseum race. He would have given a normal rain, but then he saw MGK was supposed to perform."

"Mother Nature wants to put vortex theory to the test"

Meanwhile, others sympathized with the ground crew and looked up statistics of rain-affected races:

"I really do feel bad for those folks who have invested so much work, time, and money into these type of events, but frankly, I couldn’t care less about the current Clash or the Chicago street race. I’ll tune in every other week, starting next week."

"650+ races have been affected by weather since 1950:"

"I honestly do not see The Clash happening with a forecast of rain Sunday/Monday and temperatures not higher than 58- 62 degrees. I was planning on going, but not now."

It remains to be seen if the 2024 NASCAR Busch Light Clash can even take place, let alone generate fan engagement and hype surrounding the sport.

Brad Keselowski expects teams and NASCAR to figure out charter extensions soon

RFK Racing co-owner and driver of the #8 Ford Mustang, Brad Keselowski seemed to be hopeful of a middle ground being struck between the governing body and team owners ahead of charter extension discussions.

Keselowski elaborated on the same and assured fans of a race in Daytona speaking to FOX Sports. He said:

"I'm confident we're going to show up at Daytona in 2025 and race. I know I'll be there. We might be racing wheelbarrows, but we're going to be racing and it's going to be a great race. So I tell all the fans that might be listening or watching, ‘Don't worry about this.'"

Meanwhile, the 2024 Busch Light Clash goes live this weekend on Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 8:00 pm ET.