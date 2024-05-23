NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for the BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The Charlotte Motor Speedway will host NASCAR's BetMGM 300 this weekend. The 12th race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 1 pm ET on Saturday, May 25, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway is a 1.5-mile-long track. Located in Concord, North Carolina, it boasts a permanent asphalt tri-oval shaped intermediate track.

The BetMGM 300 will feature 40 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, May 24, at 3:35 pm ET and 4:05 pm ET, respectively, on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for the main event on Saturday.

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series BetMGM 300.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has tweeted the qualifying order for the Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The qualifying session for the BetMGM 300 will start with Cup Series regular Noah Gragson running the first lap and Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill running the final lap.

Below is the full qualifying order for BetMGM 300:

Order, Driver and Metric Score

Noah Gragson - 62.000 Kyle Busch - 61.650 Jade Buford - 43.100 Akinori Ogata - 35.150 Hailie Deegan - 34.750 Garrett Smithley - 33.200 Ryan Ellis - 32.800 JJ Yeley - 32.200 Chase Elliott - 32.100 Dawson Cram - 31.850 Kyle Sieg - 31.600 Patrick Emerling - 31.500 Natalie Decker - 31.000 Matt DiBenedetto - 29.050 Dean Thompson - 28.800 Blaine Perkins - 28.750 Leland Honeyman - 28.050 Jeremy Clements - 27.400 Sammy Smith - 24.950 Parker Retzlaff - 24.450 Josh Williams - 22.300 AJ Allmendinger - 20.750 Kyle Weatherman - 20.100 Brennan Poole - 19.600 Jeb Burton - 19.400 Ty Gibbs - 19.050 Shane van Gisbergen - 17.050 Taylor Gray - 16.650 Ryan Sieg - 14.650 Anthony Alfredo - 12.500 Brandon Jones - 10.900 Parker Kligerman - 8.750 Sheldon Creed - 8.700 Riley Herbst - 8.050 Sam Mayer - 7.800 Chandler Smith - 7.650 Jesse Love - 7.550 Justin Allgaier - 2.900 Cole Custer - 2.350 Austin Hill - 2.100

Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 25, live on FOX and PRN.