NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for the BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The Charlotte Motor Speedway will host NASCAR's BetMGM 300 this weekend. The 12th race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 1 pm ET on Saturday, May 25, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.
The Charlotte Motor Speedway is a 1.5-mile-long track. Located in Concord, North Carolina, it boasts a permanent asphalt tri-oval shaped intermediate track.
The BetMGM 300 will feature 40 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, May 24, at 3:35 pm ET and 4:05 pm ET, respectively, on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for the main event on Saturday.
JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series BetMGM 300.
Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has tweeted the qualifying order for the Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The qualifying session for the BetMGM 300 will start with Cup Series regular Noah Gragson running the first lap and Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill running the final lap.
Below is the full qualifying order for BetMGM 300:
Order, Driver and Metric Score
- Noah Gragson - 62.000
- Kyle Busch - 61.650
- Jade Buford - 43.100
- Akinori Ogata - 35.150
- Hailie Deegan - 34.750
- Garrett Smithley - 33.200
- Ryan Ellis - 32.800
- JJ Yeley - 32.200
- Chase Elliott - 32.100
- Dawson Cram - 31.850
- Kyle Sieg - 31.600
- Patrick Emerling - 31.500
- Natalie Decker - 31.000
- Matt DiBenedetto - 29.050
- Dean Thompson - 28.800
- Blaine Perkins - 28.750
- Leland Honeyman - 28.050
- Jeremy Clements - 27.400
- Sammy Smith - 24.950
- Parker Retzlaff - 24.450
- Josh Williams - 22.300
- AJ Allmendinger - 20.750
- Kyle Weatherman - 20.100
- Brennan Poole - 19.600
- Jeb Burton - 19.400
- Ty Gibbs - 19.050
- Shane van Gisbergen - 17.050
- Taylor Gray - 16.650
- Ryan Sieg - 14.650
- Anthony Alfredo - 12.500
- Brandon Jones - 10.900
- Parker Kligerman - 8.750
- Sheldon Creed - 8.700
- Riley Herbst - 8.050
- Sam Mayer - 7.800
- Chandler Smith - 7.650
- Jesse Love - 7.550
- Justin Allgaier - 2.900
- Cole Custer - 2.350
- Austin Hill - 2.100
Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 25, live on FOX and PRN.