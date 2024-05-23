NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for the BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 23, 2024 19:39 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BCBS
NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway

The Charlotte Motor Speedway will host NASCAR's BetMGM 300 this weekend. The 12th race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 1 pm ET on Saturday, May 25, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway is a 1.5-mile-long track. Located in Concord, North Carolina, it boasts a permanent asphalt tri-oval shaped intermediate track.

The BetMGM 300 will feature 40 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, May 24, at 3:35 pm ET and 4:05 pm ET, respectively, on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for the main event on Saturday.

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series BetMGM 300.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has tweeted the qualifying order for the Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The qualifying session for the BetMGM 300 will start with Cup Series regular Noah Gragson running the first lap and Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill running the final lap.

Below is the full qualifying order for BetMGM 300:

Order, Driver and Metric Score

  1. Noah Gragson - 62.000
  2. Kyle Busch - 61.650
  3. Jade Buford - 43.100
  4. Akinori Ogata - 35.150
  5. Hailie Deegan - 34.750
  6. Garrett Smithley - 33.200
  7. Ryan Ellis - 32.800
  8. JJ Yeley - 32.200
  9. Chase Elliott - 32.100
  10. Dawson Cram - 31.850
  11. Kyle Sieg - 31.600
  12. Patrick Emerling - 31.500
  13. Natalie Decker - 31.000
  14. Matt DiBenedetto - 29.050
  15. Dean Thompson - 28.800
  16. Blaine Perkins - 28.750
  17. Leland Honeyman - 28.050
  18. Jeremy Clements - 27.400
  19. Sammy Smith - 24.950
  20. Parker Retzlaff - 24.450
  21. Josh Williams - 22.300
  22. AJ Allmendinger - 20.750
  23. Kyle Weatherman - 20.100
  24. Brennan Poole - 19.600
  25. Jeb Burton - 19.400
  26. Ty Gibbs - 19.050
  27. Shane van Gisbergen - 17.050
  28. Taylor Gray - 16.650
  29. Ryan Sieg - 14.650
  30. Anthony Alfredo - 12.500
  31. Brandon Jones - 10.900
  32. Parker Kligerman - 8.750
  33. Sheldon Creed - 8.700
  34. Riley Herbst - 8.050
  35. Sam Mayer - 7.800
  36. Chandler Smith - 7.650
  37. Jesse Love - 7.550
  38. Justin Allgaier - 2.900
  39. Cole Custer - 2.350
  40. Austin Hill - 2.100

Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 25, live on FOX and PRN.

