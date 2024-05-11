NASCAR Truck Series 2024: Points table after Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 11, 2024 12:04 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Buckle Up South Carolina 200
NASCAR Cup Series regular Ross Chastain became the sixth different winner of the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season after claiming the win in the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway on Friday, May 10.

In Friday’s rain-delayed race, Chastain led the final three laps in overtime and held off Nick Sanchez to cross the checkered flag in P1.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes finished fourth and gained 50 points. He moved to the top position in the Truck Series driver’s standings with 387 points, two wins, and five top-fives.

After finishing P28 at Darlington, Corey Heim gained 29 points and moved to second place in the points table with 373 points.

Nick Sanchez, who started on pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished runner-up. He gained 35 points and moved to third in the points table with 330 points.

Ben Rhodes stands 10th in the points table after finishing third. He has 225 points and one top-five finish from nine races this season so far.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after the Buckle Up South Carolina 200

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 2024 Buckle Up South Carolina 200:

  1. Christian Eckes - 387
  2. Corey Heim - 373
  3. Nick Sanchez – 330
  4. Ty Majeski - 326
  5. Taylor Gray - 297
  6. Rajah Caruth - 276
  7. Tyler Ankrum - 275
  8. Matt Crafton - 233
  9. Tanner Gray - 228
  10. Ben Rhodes - 225
  11. Grant Enfinger - 220
  12. Daniel Dye - 205
  13. Stewart Friesen - 187
  14. Bayley Currey - 184
  15. Chase Purdy - 183
  16. Jake Garcia - 181
  17. Bret Holmes - 174
  18. Dean Thompson - 163
  19. Ty Dillon - 160
  20. Timmy Hill - 158
  21. Layne Riggs - 151
  22. Mason Massey - 137
  23. Lawless Alan - 126
  24. Spencer Boyd - 115
  25. Matt Mills - 111
  26. Thad Moffitt - 87
  27. Kaden Honeycutt - 140
  28. Stefan Parsons - 96
  29. Jack Wood - 89
  30. Conner Jones - 81
  31. Colby Howard - 50
  32. Keith McGee - 46
  33. Jack Hawksworth - 39
  34. Johnny Sauter - 39
  35. Mason Maggio - 39
  36. Connor Zilisch - 38
  37. Brett Moffitt - 37
  38. Connor Mosack - 31
  39. Bryan Dauzat - 28
  40. William Sawalich - 28
  41. Jason M. White - 25
  42. Cam Waters - 25
  43. Carter Fartuch - 16
  44. Cory Roper - 15
  45. Codie Rohrbaugh - 14

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18, 2024.

