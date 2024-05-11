NASCAR Truck Series 2024: Points table after Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series regular Ross Chastain became the sixth different winner of the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season after claiming the win in the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway on Friday, May 10.
In Friday’s rain-delayed race, Chastain led the final three laps in overtime and held off Nick Sanchez to cross the checkered flag in P1.
McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Christian Eckes finished fourth and gained 50 points. He moved to the top position in the Truck Series driver’s standings with 387 points, two wins, and five top-fives.
After finishing P28 at Darlington, Corey Heim gained 29 points and moved to second place in the points table with 373 points.
Nick Sanchez, who started on pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished runner-up. He gained 35 points and moved to third in the points table with 330 points.
Ben Rhodes stands 10th in the points table after finishing third. He has 225 points and one top-five finish from nine races this season so far.
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after the Buckle Up South Carolina 200
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 2024 Buckle Up South Carolina 200:
- Christian Eckes - 387
- Corey Heim - 373
- Nick Sanchez – 330
- Ty Majeski - 326
- Taylor Gray - 297
- Rajah Caruth - 276
- Tyler Ankrum - 275
- Matt Crafton - 233
- Tanner Gray - 228
- Ben Rhodes - 225
- Grant Enfinger - 220
- Daniel Dye - 205
- Stewart Friesen - 187
- Bayley Currey - 184
- Chase Purdy - 183
- Jake Garcia - 181
- Bret Holmes - 174
- Dean Thompson - 163
- Ty Dillon - 160
- Timmy Hill - 158
- Layne Riggs - 151
- Mason Massey - 137
- Lawless Alan - 126
- Spencer Boyd - 115
- Matt Mills - 111
- Thad Moffitt - 87
- Kaden Honeycutt - 140
- Stefan Parsons - 96
- Jack Wood - 89
- Conner Jones - 81
- Colby Howard - 50
- Keith McGee - 46
- Jack Hawksworth - 39
- Johnny Sauter - 39
- Mason Maggio - 39
- Connor Zilisch - 38
- Brett Moffitt - 37
- Connor Mosack - 31
- Bryan Dauzat - 28
- William Sawalich - 28
- Jason M. White - 25
- Cam Waters - 25
- Carter Fartuch - 16
- Cory Roper - 15
- Codie Rohrbaugh - 14
Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18, 2024.