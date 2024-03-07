NASCAR Xfinity regular Ryan Vargas to compete in NASCAR Whelen Euro Series full-time in 2024

NASCAR Xfinity driver Ryan Vargas will participate full-time in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series with 3F Racing for the 2024 season.

The confirmation from NASCAR follows Vargas’s announcement on X (formerly Twitter):

"I am so incredibly excited to share with you guys that I will be competing FULL TIME in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series (Pro) with @3FRacing!"

The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, which had its inaugural season in 2009, is an official NASCAR stock-car race series based in Europe. It is one of NASCAR’s four international series and the only one located in Europe.

Ryan Vargas competed in two races in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series last season with 3F Racing and will now drive full-time for the team in 2024. Vargas will drive the No. 30 Chevrolet with Critical Path Security as the primary sponsor.

Although the 23-year-old driver is yet to finish a full season with NASCAR, his experience includes running most races of the 2021 and 2022 Xfinity Series seasons and competing with On Point Motorsports in seven races of the Truck Series in 2022.

While the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series campaign is his primary focus for this year, Ryan Vargas will still race in America. He recently competed at the Xfinity race in Phoenix with Jordan Anderson Racing on Sunday, March 10th.

The 2024 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series has 13 races scheduled in seven countries. The season will start with the Spain GP as usual on April 13–14.

Ryan Vargas discusses racing in NASCAR Whelen Euro Series

Ryan Vargas and 3F Racing competed in the two final race weekends of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in the 2023 season in Germany and Belgium, where he finished 10th in both races.

Speaking about his experiences from the previous season, Vargas recounted the excitement of driving for the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. He said (via motorsports.com):

“Last season, in our two trips to Oschersleben and Zolder, we had an absolute blast running inside the top 10 and showed tons of speed against the quality competition in the series.”

The California-born driver shared his excitement at racing all over the world, saying:

“As a young race car driver, you always dream of racing all over the globe, it’s something I wanted to do.”

Ryan Vargas also indicated his aim to conquer the podium steps and compete at a high level.

“We’re not going to be there to parade around, we’re entering this season with the goals of being competitive and having that outside shot at wins and podiums," Vargas said.