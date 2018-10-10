×
Aikman on Prescott's accuracy: I've seen too many errant throws

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    10 Oct 2018, 05:51 IST

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
Dallas great and Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman knows what Dak Prescott needs to do to improve.

The 25-year-old Cowboys quarterback's 61.8 per cent completion rate is good for 28th in the league, one spot in front of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles.

Prescott is 24th in the NFL with 961 passing yards this year. He is also tied for 24th with five passing touchdowns. He completed 62 per cent of his passes and threw two interceptions in a 19-16 overtime loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday.

"He needs to be more accurate with the football," Aikman told The Musers on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas.

"It doesn't matter how tough you are. It doesn't matter how smart you are or what a great leader you are. None of that stuff matters if you can't put the ball where you have to put it.

"I've seen too many errant throws in that regard."

Prescott's yards per attempt is also at a career-low 6.67. The 2016 fourth-round pick's QBR sits at 40.7.

The Cowboys face the Jaguars on Sunday. Jacksonville are first in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (191.0).

The Jaguars are fifth in completion percentage allowed (60.0).

Omnisport
NEWS
