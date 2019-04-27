×
Browns draft pick Williams immediately predicts Super Bowl appearance

Omnisport
NEWS
News
27 Apr 2019, 07:52 IST
Greedy Williams
Greedy Williams

Greedy Williams may be getting a bit too greedy after being drafted by the Cleveland Browns.

Williams is not beating around the bush about what he thinks the Browns can do in the NFL this season.

Just moments after the Browns traded up to get Williams with the 46th pick in the draft out of LSU, the cornerback made a bold prediction.

"I know one thing: that the Browns are going to the Super Bowl this year," Williams said at his introductory news conference.

Several pundits are already picking the Browns to win the AFC North and certain ones are certainly picking them to get to the playoffs, so Cleveland have some good mojo going into this season.

And when you pair Williams with 2018 first-round pick Denzel Ward, the Browns have two very good cover corners to help out their defense.

And as general manger John Dorsey said, he got Williams to patrol the outside, he does not worry about some tackling questions, which resulted in the corner's drop into the second round.

"I came into work today with the intent of drafting the best player available," Dorsey said.

He continued: "Corners are paid to cover. And then the tackling aspect – just get the guy down."

Williams may have been bold in his prediction, but things are going right for Cleveland right now with Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr. and Myles Garrett.

