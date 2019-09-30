Buccaneers stun Rams 55-40, Chiefs escape upset in Detroit

Jameis Winston

Every game day in the NFL brings the potential for big surprises, but few deliver the twists and turns we saw in Week 4.

Jameis Winston threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns against the Los Angeles Rams, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a wild 55-40 victory, despite Jared Goff's career-high 517 passing yards on Sunday.

In Detroit, the Kansas City Chiefs scored a touchdown in the final seconds to remain undefeated and foil the Lions' upset bid via a 34-30 triumph.

In another surprising turn of events, the Cleveland Browns took control of the AFC North for the first time since 2014 as second-year rusher Nick Chubb exploded for three touchdowns in Baltimore against the league's third-ranked rushing defence – the Ravens, who fell 40-25.

Chubb was not the only running back with a huge Sunday. Jacksonville Jaguars star Leonard Fournette racked up a career-high 225 yards on 29 carries as he and quarterback Gardner Minshew rallied the team to a 26-24 win over the Denver Broncos, who have lost eight straight games dating to last season.

And on a day that saw young quarterbacks Josh Allen (concussion) and Mitch Trubisky (shoulder) lost to injury, rookie QB Daniel Jones completed 23-of-31 passes for 225 yards to become the first New York Giants quarterback to win his first two career starts since Danny Kanell in Weeks 7-8 of the 1997 season.

Injury report

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky left the game against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter after landing awkwardly on his left shoulder and was later ruled out.

The Los Angeles Chargers suffered a litany of injuries as defensive end Melvin Ingram hurt his hamstring against the Miami Dolphins. Los Angeles also lost receiver Dontrelle Inman (quad), linebacker Denzel Perryman (concussion) and tight end Sean Culkin (ankle).

Browns receiver Jarvis Landry went into the medical tent at the end of the third quarter against the Ravens. He was eventually ruled out as the team announced he was being evaluated for a concussion.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen entered the concussion protocol after leaving the loss against reigning Super Bowl champions the New England Patriots early in the fourth quarter. Allen was trying to run for a first down when Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones knocked him down with a helmet-to-helmet hit.

By the numbers

Allen stopped the Patriots from extending their impressive stoppage streak.

Meanwhile, another Bills player set his own record as Frank Gore became just the fourth running back in NFL history to rush for 15,000 career yards, joining Emmitt Smith (18,355 yards), Walter Payton (16,726) and Barry Sanders (15,269).

Tennessee Tians QB Marcus Mariota is the only quarterback who has started every game this season and has yet to turn the ball over. The Titans also found a way to keep Mariota from getting sacked against the Atlanta Falcons after giving up a league-high 17 sacks through the first three weeks.

The Buccaneers-Rams matchup became the first game in the Super Bowl era where both teams made a field goal of at least 58 yards. Tampa Bay's 55 points in the win were also the most points in a game in franchise history.

Regardless of how the Cincinnati Bengals-Pittsburgh Steelers showdown plays out on Monday night, the Browns will finish Week 4 in first place in the AFC North for the first time since Week 10 of the 2014 season.

Arizona Cardinals veteran Larry Fitzgerald reached 1,326 catches against the Seattle Seahawks and passed Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez (1,325 catches) for second all-time on the NFL receptions list. He trails only Jerry Rice with 1,549 receptions.

Quotables

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield when asked if Rex Ryan's criticism fuelled the team's win: "Absolutely not. Rex Ryan does not get any credit for this week's win. No."

Bills head coach Sean McDermott voiced his concern for Allen after the quarterback was drilled by Jones with a helmet-to-helmet hit: "There's no room in football for a play like the hit on Josh Allen."

The Carolina Panthers have bounced back since their winless start, but Christian McCaffrey still thinks the team are behind: "It's huge for us. We're 2-2, but frankly we should be 4-0. That's the way we're going look at it, it's a week-to-week league. Sixteen, one-week seasons, so we're moving on to Week 5 and learn from the tape to see what we can do better."

Week 3 NFL scores

Teams on bye week

49ers and Jets

Thursday's game

Eagles 34, Packers 27

Sunday's games

Giants 24, Redskins 3

Chiefs 34, Lions 30

Titans 24, Falcons 10

Browns 40, Ravens 25

Raiders 31, Colts 24

Patriots 16, Bills 10

Panthers 16, Texans 10

Chargers 30, Dolphins 10

Buccaneers 55, Rams 40

Seahawks 27, Cardinals 10

Bears 16, Vikings 6

Jaguars 26, Broncos 24