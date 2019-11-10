×
Gordon 'a good chance' to make Seahawks debut against 49ers – Carroll

10 Nov 2019, 08:10 IST
Seattle Seahawks recruit Josh Gordon

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said recruit Josh Gordon is "a good chance" to make his debut against the San Francisco 49ers.

Gordon joined the Seahawks via waivers after he was released from the New England Patriots off injured reserve following a short stint with the NFL Super Bowl champions.

A Super Bowl winner and Pro Bowler, Gordon – who was placed on the IR with a knee injury on October 23 – caught 20 passes for 287 yards and one touchdown in six games before leaving the Patriots.

The Seahawks (7-2) face the unbeaten 49ers (8-0) at Levi's Stadium in San Francisco on Monday and wide receiver Gordon could make his Seattle bow.

"You've got to wait and see," a smiling Carroll told reporters on Saturday. "Wait and see. There's a good chance."

On Gordon's first week of practice with the Seahawks, Carroll said: "He did really well. He was very impressive in terms of picking stuff up, studying overtime.

"He fit in really well. He's a really good athlete. You can really tell that he's got a lot of potential to be a big-time player, so it was fun to see him on the practice field. He did a nice job."

After being released by the Patriots last week, Gordon said: "I feel great."

"I'm grateful to be here," he continued. "There's a lot of gratitude. Definitely thankful to land in a spot like this. It could have been anywhere. I couldn't control that [when he was waived]. But nonetheless, I'm grateful to have this opportunity to just go out there and do what I do."

