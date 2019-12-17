Josh Gordon suspended indefinitely by NFL

Wide receiver Josh Gordon, who has been suspended indefinitely by the NFL.

Josh Gordon has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL's policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse.

The wide receiver was claimed by the Seattle Seahawks in November, posting seven catches for 139 yards in five games.

However, Gordon has now been banned for a fifth time in eight years over a substance abuse issue, with the suspension confirmed by the Seahawks - who posted a one-line statement from an NFL spokesperson - on Twitter.

"Josh Gordon of the Seattle Seahawks has been suspended indefinitely without pay for violating the NFL policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse," the tweet read.

The 28-year-old was previously suspended in December 2018 after announcing he would be stepping away from football to focus on his mental health.

When reinstating the player in August ahead of the new season, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement: "We are all rooting for Josh to succeed, both personally and professionally.

"Everyone shares in that hope and will continue to support him to every extent possible. But as Josh acknowledged, ultimately his success is up to him."

Gordon played six games in 2019 for the New England Patriots – recording 20 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown – before he was waived by the reigning Super Bowl champions.

His only reception in Seattle's 30-24 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday saw him connect with quarterback Russell Wilson on a 58-yard catch.