Manning responds to Beckham's criticism: We won a few games before he was here

Eli Manning

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning responded to Odell Beckham Jr.'s criticism of his former team.

Star receiver Beckham was traded by the Giants in March, dealt to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Jabrill Peppers and draft picks.

Now at home in Cleveland, Beckham suggested in an interview with GQ that he "kept New York's brand alive" and was the "main reason" the Giants continued to receive primetime coverage even though they missed the NFL playoffs in four of his five seasons.

Giants veteran Manning, however, said he is not bothered by Beckham's comments.

"You just kinda shake your head and laugh," Manning said when asked about Beckham's criticism. "We won a few games before he was here."

Beckham – a three-time Pro Bowler – had told GQ: "I felt disrespected, because I felt like I was a main reason at keeping that brand alive.

""They were getting primetime games, still, as a 5-11 team. Why? Because people want to see the show. You want to see me play. That's just real rap. I'm not sitting here like, 'It's because of me.' But let's just be real. That's why we're still getting primetime games."

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman also reacted to Beckham's comments, though he was quick to shut down any questions.

"Odell Beckham plays for the Cleveland Browns now. We're moving on," Gettleman said. "Wish him the best."

Gettleman was pressed with a follow-up question, but he quickly said: "No more Odell questions."