Odell Beckham Jr feels singled out over watch criticism

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 5 // 11 Sep 2019, 02:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr believes he was singled out because of "who I am" after he was criticised for wearing a watch in the Cleveland Browns' NFL opener.

The receiver wore his Richard Mille watch – which is worth $189,000 – during the Browns' 43-13 defeat to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Beckham's timepiece drew the attention of the NFL, with the league reportedly stating it would address the issue with the Browns.

However, Beckham has responded insisting the watch does not break any league violations as it is plastic, suggesting other players would not receive the same treatment.

"I'm here to play football, it's because of who I am," Beckham said on Tuesday, in quotes published by Cleveland.com.

"I would love for them to talk about football and what I do on the field, if I messed up on the field or if I didn't do well on the field, talk about my performance.

All eyes on the Jets.



Tuesday practice https://t.co/h4Gj7uIcnd pic.twitter.com/iZyMgxv2n2 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 10, 2019

"Don't talk about any extracurricular, that's just it. If anybody else would've worn the watch, or if it was a $20 watch, it wouldn't have been no problem.

"That's just my life, if it ain't this, it's something else. If it wasn't the watch, it would've been the way that I tie my shoes. I'll still be wearing it.

Advertisement

"You've got to look into the rule book. It says you can't wear any hard objects. The watch is plastic. But people have knee braces on that are hard and made out of metal and you don't see them taping it up, no jewellery on, so I'm good."

Beckham noted he wears the watch all the time, including during practice, when he sleeps and when he showers.

In his first game with the Browns, Beckham caught seven passes for 71 yards and no touchdowns.