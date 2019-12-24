Packers clinch NFC North with Vikings victory
Dec 24, 2019 IST
The Green Bay Packers claimed the NFC North title after topping the Minnesota Vikings 23-10 in the NFL.
Aaron Jones starred on Monday as the playoff-bound Packers clinched their first division crown since 2016.
Green Bay running back Jones had 23 carries for 154 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Packers (12-3) in Minnesota.
It was not pretty at times, but the Packers got the job done on the road at U.S. Bank Stadium for an early Christmas present.
Jingle all the way! @Showtyme_33 rips off the 56-yard TD run! #GBvsMIN | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/JucU3imSz7— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 24, 2019
The Vikings (10-5) and the Packers exchanged field goals in the opening quarter before Stefon Diggs put Minnesota ahead in the second.
A 21-yard pass from Kirk Cousins, who finished 16 of 31 for 122 yards, a TD and an interception, gave the Vikings a 10-3 lead before a pair of Mason Crosby field goals reduced the deficit to 10-9 at half-time.
The Packers took control in the second half – Jones' 12-yard run putting Green Bay ahead for the first time in the game.
NFC NORTH CHAMPIONS!#ThePackIsBack | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/5jkPFVBUzD— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 24, 2019
Jones then sealed the victory with his second touchdown – taking his tally to an NFL-leading 19 – when he ran 56 yards for a TD with less than six minutes remaining.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was quiet, going 26 of 40 for 216 yards, no touchdowns, an interception and three sacks.