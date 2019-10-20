Prospective future top overall pick Tua Tagovailoa suffers high ankle sprain

Potential future top NFL draft pick Tua Tagovailoa suffered an ankle injury on Saturday that could keep the star Alabama quarterback out for a couple of weeks.

Tagovailoa got his ankle rolled up on a sack by Tennessee defensive lineman Greg Emerson in Alabama's 35-13 victory.

He limped off the field and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Afterwards, coach Nick Saban told ESPN of Tagovailoa's condition: "He's got a high ankle sprain so he'll probably be out for a week or two."

Tagovailoa was 11-of-12 passing for 155 yards with no touchdowns and one interception before leaving and being replaced by Mac Jones.

The 21-year-old is widely anticipated to be the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft next April, having compiled a superb resume in college football.

He came off the bench and replaced Jalen Hurts in the National Championship game in 2018, going on to guide Alabama to an incredible overtime win over Georgia.

Tagovailoa also dealt with an ankle injury towards the end of last season as he was hurt on a sack against Georgia in the SEC Championship game.

He was replaced by Hurts, who led the Crimson Tide back to win the game and earn a berth in the College Football Playoff.