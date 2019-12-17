Terrell Suggs claimed on waivers by Chiefs

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 17 Dec 2019, 21:38 IST SHARE

Terrell Suggs celebrates a sack

The Kansas City Chiefs claimed veteran defensive end Terrell Suggs off waivers despite reports he would not play for any team other than the Baltimore Ravens.

Suggs was recently released by the Arizona Cardinals, who he signed for in March after playing his previous 16 seasons with the Ravens.

He had 5.5 sacks for the Cardinals, with four playoff teams reportedly submitting claims for him. The New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers also attempted to add Suggs ahead of the postseason, but the Chiefs were highest in the waiver order.

The question now is whether Suggs reports to the Chiefs, who have already clinched the AFC West title at 10-4.

Kansas City have recorded 39 sacks this season, though they recently lost Alex Okafor - who had five of them - to a torn pectoral muscle.

A seven-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion with the Ravens in the 2012 season, Suggs has 138 career sacks, 37 forced fumbles and seven interceptions.

We have claimed DE Terrell Suggs off waivers. pic.twitter.com/1sJu6BWbBp — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 17, 2019