Texans claim Hargreaves off waivers

The Houston Texans have claimed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves off waivers, the NFL franchise announced on Wednesday.

Hargreaves was waived by the Buccaneers on Tuesday, two days after being benched by head coach Bruce Arians for a "lack of hustle".

The 24-year-old – who was selected with pick 11 in the 2016 NFL Draft – has now joined Houston following 35 games over three and a half seasons in Tampa Bay.

While bringing in Hargreaves, the Texans waived CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun from the active roster.

Prior to the season, Hargreaves – who was benched in the third quarter of the Bucs' 30-27 home win over the Arizona Cardinals – had been held out of the first OTAs by Arians.

Arians did not believe Hargreaves was ready to practice, though he did go on to start all nine of the Bucs' games.

Tampa Bay had picked up the $9million fifth-year option on Hargreaves' contract for 2020, but that was only guaranteed for injury.

Hargreaves could make his debut for the Texans (6-3) when Houston face the high-flying Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.