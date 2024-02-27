21 Savage solo tour 2024: Dates, Venues, and more

After what seems like an eternity, 21 Savage has announced that he is ready to go on a tour alone for the first time in over five years. In the midst, the rapper had previously toured with Drake, among other acts. This upcoming tour, which will take place later this year, will be to promote his new album, American Dream.
The performances for this year's 21 Savage Tour, which is also one of the more ambitious ones in the 31-year-old rapper's career will kick off on May 1, 2024, and will run until mid-June, with a concert in Savage’s hometown of Atlanta.
The tickets are not yet on sale, but fans are advised to stay alert on March 1, 2024, at 10.00 AM EST, when the rapper's new tour tickets go live. The tickets will be sold via Live Nation. The presales will go live on February 28, 2024.
The tour will also feature support from JID, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold. Here is a full schedule of all the venues and timings.
21 Savage solo tour 2024: All dates and venues
05/01 — Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
05/03 — Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
05/05 — Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
05/07 — Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
05/09 — Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord
05/11 — Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
05/12 — Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
05/14 — Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
05/15 — Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
05/16 — Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
05/18 — Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
05/19 — St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
05/21 — Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
05/22 — Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
05/23 — Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
05/25 — Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
05/28 — Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
05/29 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
05/31 — Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
06/01 — Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre
06/02 — Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
06/04 — Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
06/05 — Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
06/06 — Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
06/08 — New York, NY - Governors Ball Music Festival
06/09 — Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
06/11 — Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
06/13 — West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
06/14 — Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
06/15 — Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
More about 21 Savage
Born Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, 21 Savage is a British rapper hailing from London, England. He started his recording career in 2013 and released three independent mixtapes to regional acclaim. He rose to worldwide prominence via his collaboration with record producer Metro Boomin in 2016.
He released his debut album, titled Issa Album in 2017. Despite some controversies with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2019, 21 Savage remains one of the most prominent musicians on the scene as of 2024.
He has also collaborated with many important artists, including Drake.