21 Savage solo tour 2024: Dates, Venues, and more

After what seems like an eternity, 21 Savage has announced that he is ready to go on a tour alone for the first time in over five years. In the midst, the rapper had previously toured with Drake, among other acts. This upcoming tour, which will take place later this year, will be to promote his new album, American Dream.

The performances for this year's 21 Savage Tour, which is also one of the more ambitious ones in the 31-year-old rapper's career will kick off on May 1, 2024, and will run until mid-June, with a concert in Savage’s hometown of Atlanta.

The tickets are not yet on sale, but fans are advised to stay alert on March 1, 2024, at 10.00 AM EST, when the rapper's new tour tickets go live. The tickets will be sold via Live Nation. The presales will go live on February 28, 2024.

The tour will also feature support from JID, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold. Here is a full schedule of all the venues and timings.

21 Savage solo tour 2024: All dates and venues

05/01 — Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

05/03 — Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

05/05 — Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

05/07 — Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

05/09 — Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

05/11 — Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

05/12 — Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

05/14 — Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

05/15 — Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

05/16 — Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

05/18 — Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

05/19 — St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

05/21 — Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

05/22 — Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

05/23 — Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

05/25 — Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

05/28 — Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

05/29 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

05/31 — Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

06/01 — Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre

06/02 — Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

06/04 — Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

06/05 — Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

06/06 — Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

06/08 — New York, NY - Governors Ball Music Festival

06/09 — Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

06/11 — Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

06/13 — West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

06/14 — Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

06/15 — Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

More about 21 Savage

Born Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, 21 Savage is a British rapper hailing from London, England. He started his recording career in 2013 and released three independent mixtapes to regional acclaim. He rose to worldwide prominence via his collaboration with record producer Metro Boomin in 2016.

He released his debut album, titled Issa Album in 2017. Despite some controversies with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2019, 21 Savage remains one of the most prominent musicians on the scene as of 2024.

He has also collaborated with many important artists, including Drake.