5 most surprising Oscar 2024 nomination snubs

With the Oscar nominations already out, there were always bound to be many surprises, and some big snubs, much like every other year. But this year, which many predicted would be dominated by Barbie and Oppenheimer, saw some huge developments, with most notably Barbie falling behind the likes of Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things.

While some snubs became news material, like Margot Robbie, who single-handedly led Barbie to box office glory, other snubs were a little predictable, like Leonardo Di Caprio, who has always had a love-hate relationship with the Oscars.

Ahead of the award ceremony on March 10, 2024, here are five shocking exclusions at the Oscars 2024 nominations.

Biggest award snubs of Oscars 2024

1) Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie for Barbie

Expand Tweet

Both Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two women who redefined this year with their respective roles on Barbie, were excluded from the award. Greta missed out on the Best Director award, losing out to Justine Triet, Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan, Yorgos Lanthimos, and Jonathan Glazer.

This comes as a shock as Greta Gerwig managed to both create the year's biggest box office hit and one of the most critically acclaimed films.

Margot Robbie also missed out to Annette Bening, Lily Gladstone, Sandra Huller, Carey Mulligan, and Emma Stone.

2) Martin Scorsese and Eric Roth for Killers of the Flower Moon

Expand Tweet

While Martin Scorsese won't be complaining about Killers of the Flower Moon, which bagged 10 nominations, Martin Scorsese and Eric Roth should have gotten a nod for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Adapting this novel into one of the most prominent screenplays of all time easily deserved at least a nomination, if not the win.

3) Leonardo Di Caprio for Killers of the Flower Moon

Expand Tweet

Killers of the Flower Moon saw yet another masterclass from Leonardo Di Caprio and yet another controversial nomination snub for the actor. Di Caprio and the Oscars have always had a complicated relationship, with the actor repeatedly left out despite putting on some of the finest performances in modern cinema.

Killers of the Flower Moon saw the actor exert both his skills as well as his experience in a role that seemed to be tailored for him.

4) Lenny Kravitz for Rustin

Expand Tweet

Rustin may not be one of the most prolific films in a year dominated by masterpieces, but Lenny Kravitz's Road to Freedom has become a standout in the industry since the film debuted. It is extremely surprising to see two entries from Barbie alone while Lenny Kravitz's acclaimed piece was not featured in the Oscars nomination list.

5) Greta Lee for Past Lives

Expand Tweet

While it's understandable that this year was filled with great performances all around and even Margot Robbie could not make it on the list, the Oscars also missed out on Greta Lee's exceptional performance in Past Lives, which initially seemed like it had a chance of winning the award.

Sadly, this is not the year for her, but the actress will hopefully continue to shine in the movies to come.

Film snubs of Oscars 2024

Expand Tweet

Not only did the Academy Awards 2024 leave out some great cast and crew members of some very prominent films, it also left out entire movies, which deserved at least some place on the lists.

This batch is led by Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, which served up Elvis Presley's story with more heart and passion than last year's Elvis. This list also includes Dream Scenario, A24, and Nicholas Cage's offbeat collaboration that saw one of the weirdest stories come to life with utmost conviction and style.

Andrew Haigh’s All Of Us Strangers also falls in this category, having missed out on the Academy Awards entirely despite being one of the most acclaimed films of the year.

Rounding the list of are Origin, The Iron Claw, and A Thousand and One, all of whom received great critical acclaim but failed to reach the Oscars crowd.

The Oscars 2024 will take place on March 10, 2024.