Several April 2024 K-dramas are here to continue the reputation created by the K-drama industry in recent years with its diverse releases. The upcoming month is also expected to be filled with a variety of genres hitting the screens, and fans have been eagerly looking forward to the same. From apocalyptic and science fiction plots such as Goodbye Earth to swoon-worthy high school romance series like Lovely Runner, April surely has a lot in store for avid K-drama fans.

Apart from the diverse releases on the list of April 2024 K-dramas, fans are also excited about the return of actors to the screen after a long time. EXO's Suho, who previously starred in the K-drama, Rich Man, is expected to make an acting comeback with a historical series, Missing Crown Prince. Additionally, Yoo Ah-in will also be returning to the industry despite the ongoing trials for his illegal drug usage case.

From horror science-fiction to high-school romance: All April 2024 K-dramas slated for release

1) Lovely Runner

The first on the list of April 2024 K-dramas is Lovely Runner, starring Byeon woo-seok, Kim Hye-yeon, and N.Flying's Lee Seung-hyub. The show is based on a web novel named Tomorrow's Best, which was created as a webtoon by Doong Doong.

It narrates the life of a K-pop idol who, despite the wealth and fame his career has brought him since his debut, the pressure of the entertainment industry gets to him. The idol eventually decides to take his own life. Upon hearing the tragic news, his die-hard fan who has developed deep feelings for the idol, is given a unique opportunity.

She travels fifteen years back in time when she meets the K-pop idol as a high-schooler, before his debut. Therefore, she embarks on a mission to prevent his death. The show is expected to premiere on April 8, with a bi-weekly release every Monday and Tuesday on TVING.

2) Parasyte: The Grey

Adding to the K-drama industry's intriguing collection of apocalyptic series is Parasyte: The Grey. The upcoming series, starring Jeon So-nee, Koo Kyo-hwan, and Lee Jung-hyun, revolves around parasitic creatures that fall from the sky. This parasite kills humans in order to gain power from their brains. They also use human bodies as a host.

However, when a parasite enters Jung Soo-in, played by Jeon So-nee, the parasite fails to take control of her, leading to a peculiar case. As her brother sets out in search of Jung Soo-in, he is accompanied by Choi Jun-kyung who's solely fixated on defeating the parasitic water after losing her husband to it. The show that sits on the list of April 2024 K-dramas is slated for release on April 5 on Netflix.

3) Blood Free

Next on the list of April 2024 K-dramas is Blood Free starring Ju Ji-hoon, Han Hyo-joo, Lee Hee-joon, Lee Moo-saeng, and Park Ji-yeon. The show revolves around the CEO of a genetic enterprise, BF, which embarks on creating artificially cultured meat.

She gets approached by a mysterious man who soon takes the spot as her personal bodyguard. However, his intentions to get near the CEO were to uncover more details about a terrorist attack that both of them were a part of. The suspense thriller series is expected to be released on April 10 on Disney Plus.

4) Missing Crown Prince

A light-hearted watch on the list of April 2024 K-dramas is Missing Crown Prince starring Hong Ye-jin, Kim Min-kyu, EXO's Suho, Myung Se-bin, and Kim Joo-heon. The series, which plays with romance and comedy, showcases the life of a crown prince who gets kidnapped by the woman that he was set to marry.

As the two embark on a journey away from their forced fate, love unexpectedly blossoms between them. The show, consisting of 20 episodes, is slated for premiere on April 13, and new episodes will be released bi-weekly on Saturday and Sunday through MBN.

5) Chief Detective 1958

Standing as a prequel to Chief Inspector is the next series on the list of April 2024 K-dramas, Chief Detective 1958. The show is set in the 1960s, ten years before the setting of its original show, and it revolves around the life of Detective Park Young-han.

He and his three colleagues come together to resolve thefts and other crimes in their neighborhood through commonsensical ways. The show will premiere on April 19 on MBC, and its twelve episodes will be released bi-weekly on Friday and Saturday.

6) Goodbye Earth

The last on this list of April 2024 K-dramas is Goodbye Earth starring Yoo Ah-in, Ahn Eun-ji, Jeon Sung-woon, and Kim Yoon-hye. The show narrates the life of citizens in the future who are two hundred days away from an asteroid collision on Earth. It's inspired by the Japanese novel, The Fool At The End of The Earth, and it is expected to be released on Netflix on April 26.

With quite an intriguing list of April 2024 K-dramas awaiting the fans, they can hardly wait for them to land on the internet.