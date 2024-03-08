Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG " Chrome" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Air Jordan 1 Retro is preparing for a new colorway, underscoring its metallic charm. The brand recently released several Jordan 1 Retro in February, enhancing the collection in the women's section.

In addition to the Jordan 1 Retro "black/white" colorway, the "metallic gold" variation stands out as an excellent option. However, in the upcoming colorway, the sneaker is dressed in metallic silver with cracked leather, accentuating a bold appeal.

The white midsole, lace, and collar bring contrast, effortlessly complementing the shoes. However, the brand has not made any official announcements yet about the release date. Several media publications have reported it to be released on April 10, 2024. It might be retailed for $180.

More details on Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG " Chrome" sneakers

The design of Peetre Moore became avant-garde for the line, introducing the revolutionary Air Jordan 1. In 1985, the sneakers world witnessed Air Jordan 1 which was the talk of the town, receiving an array of controversy.

From violating NBA rules to garnering popularity, the shoe has a rich history and the legacy continues even to these days. The sneakers might lack the advanced technology that other models of Jordan received later but its classic allure is a staple.

The upcoming "chrome" colorway incorporates metallic charm, preparing for women's feet. The upper features cracked leather, accented with a metallic chrome tone. Embracing the monochromatic allure, the shoe adds a sail colored collar and midsole, underscoring the contrast.

On the cracked leather upper, the swoosh profile is accented with a silver chrome tint. The perforated toe case ensures air ventilation, adding practical flair. The white-colored midsole is settled on the translucent outsole, continuing the classic features of the shoes. This hightop model includes a sail insole and lace closure, seamlessly adding contrast.

The metallic silhouette is nothing new in the Air Jordan 1 lineup. Previously, a whole silver upper was released in the AJ1 Co.JP model. The sneaker was accented matte silver tint while the metallic touches at the heel and swoosh provided a modish appearance.

However, the official announcement regarding the upcoming iteration is yet to be done while fashion media publications like SNKRDUNK reported that it might be released on April 10, 2024, with a price tag of $180.