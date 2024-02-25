Air Jordan 4 NET sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Air Jordan 4 NET rendition recently appeared on the internet. These shoes will be decked in a White/Phantom-Metallic Gold palette.

The Air Jordan 4 NET rendition is predicted to be dropped sometime during the holiday season of 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. Note that the official release date hasn’t been disclosed by Jordan Brand so far.

Reportedly, these shoes will be traded via the online as well as offline locations of Nike, along with a slew of connected sellers. These women’s exclusive designs will be marked with a selling price label of $210 per pair.

More details about the Air Jordan 4 NET shoes

During the holiday season of 2024, the Jumpman label will introduce the women's special Air Jordan 4 NET, which will be part of the expansion of its Air Jordan 4 line. Including this new product demonstrates the brand's commitment to promoting inclusiveness and diversity in the athletic footwear industry.

The Air Jordan 4 features a clean, all-white leather structure and has been decorated with white, phantom, and metallic gold accents. Its name, "NET," comes from the fact that it has an additional netting that envelops the tongue.

This is an unusual take on the traditional design, which is what gives it its distinctive appearance. The Phantom decorations that are placed on top of the durable rubber sole and the padded Air components that are located in the heels in order to enhance comfort are complementary touches.

Metallic gold Jumpman hangtags are another way to add an extra dash of style to your outfit.

Be on the lookout for the Air Jordan 4 NET colorway that will be accessible in the coming months of 2024. Jordanheads and other curious shoppers are advised to stay in touch with Nike’s online site or its SNKRS app for regular alerts on their release date.

Besides the NET variant, many other Air Jordan 4 colorways are planned for launch this year. Other colorways, including “Orchid,” “Metallic Gold,” “Vivid Sulfur,” and more, will be launched in the coming months, alongside a collaborative design with A Ma Maniere. These shoes are anticipated to be offered via Nike’s platforms, both online and physical, and through its linked sellers.