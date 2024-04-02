American Idol season 22 episode 6: Recap and more details explored

The ABC singing competition series American Idol season 22 episode 6 was released on Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 8 pm ET. Titled Hollywood Week — Idol Arena, all Golden Ticket contestants head to perform in front of judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie in the Idol Arena.

As per Rotten Tomatoes, the episode synopsis reads as follows:

"It's Hollywood Week and the pressure is on for the finalists."

The episode begins with the Platinum Ticket winners belting out California Dreamin', followed by a series of performances by the 143 contestants, 80 of whom were eliminated.

What happened on American Idol season 22 episode 6?

American Idol season 22 episode 6 started with an impressive performance of the platinum ticket trio, Odell Bunton Jr., Abi Carter, and Julia Gagnon. These three contestants received a standing ovation in the "Gladiators pit", also known as the Idol Arena. After their performance, Triston Harper graced the stage on the American Idol stage.

The 15-year-old sang an original song Wrapped Up in Jesus, mesmerizing Katy with his stage presence. The next American Idol contestant, Quintavious left an emotional impact on the audience by singing Help Me by Cortt Chavis. Luke told the 21-year-old worship leader that his performance was better than the audition.

Then Loretta Lynn sang her original song Like That by showcasing her singing and songwriting abilities. Katy advised her to explore more of her vocal range.

“You left a little range on the table. If you get the opportunity to sing again let’s stretch it out," Katy said.

On the other hand, Jack Blocker and Abby Blake sang Your Cheatin’ Heart by Hank Williams and Vienna by Billy Joel, respectively.

Another one of the main highlights of American Idol season 22 episode 6 was Jennifer Jeffries' original song, You Were a Child. Jennifer revealed the song was dedicated to her siblings, who she saw struggling with mental health issues. Luke gave her a standing ovation, while Katy said:

“It’s a little rough, it’s a little dirty, it’s not perfect…and it’s awesome. I don’t know if you’re going to win this thing, but I think you’re going to be a star.”

Meanwhile, Ajii sang Simple Man by Lynyrd Skynyrd. All three judges were shocked at his vocal range and incredible voice control.

"We have never run across a class like this. Ajii, I don’t know where you came from, but you’re the motivator," Lionel Richie told Ajii.

Then, McKenna Faith Breinholt took to the stage and covered When We Were Young by Adele. Fans might remember her emotional audition, where she reunited with her birth parents. By the time McKenna's performance concluded, Luke told her that her singing was "the best he's seen all year." Katy, however, was worried about her vocal cords.

Eighty of the 143 hopefuls were eliminated at the end of Episode 6 and sent home. A few of them include Noah Peters, Conall Gorman, Kyra, Abby Blake, Bethany Teague, Meggie Iyer, Madai Chakell, Kimi, CJ Rislove, and Jacy Matthews, as most weren't featured in this episode.

Now that 56 total contestants remain, American Idol season 22 episode 7 will shortlist candidates to 24. The Showstoppers Round will determine each singer's luck and destination in the competition. Episode 7 airs exclusively on ABC on April 1, 2024, and the next day on Hulu.