Atmos x Redspider Junior x Reebok Club C 85 Ah Murderz sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Reebok has collaborated with the renowned Japanese retailer Atmos to create a unique iteration of the Reebok Club C 85. This collaboration includes the esteemed reggae artist from Osaka, Redspider Junior, and his brand, Ah Murderz. This collaboration marks another successful partnership between Atmos and Reebok, building on their previous joint effort with Fxxking Rabbits.

On top of that, it is worth noting that Atmos and Ah Murderz collaborated the previous year on the Asics GEL-Lyte III sneaker. The duo has again joined forces to revamp another iconic sneaker model, the Club C 85.

The Atmos x Redspider Junior x Reebok Club C 85 Ah Murderz was released on December 22, 2023, at Atmos Tokyo, both online and in-store. These sneakers are offered in men's sizes and are priced at ¥17,600 (approximately $124). It is important to note that the release was exclusive to Japan.

Atmos x Redspider Junior x Reebok Club C 85 Ah Murderz sneakers are adorned with red and black hues

By combining music-inspired aesthetics with traditional shoe design, Redspider Junior has created his version of Club C. The silhouette is constructed out of nubuck and silky leather, and it includes a classic color combination for the Bred brand. This shoe has a bichromatic color scheme that is a combination of red and black.

The sneaker's red toebox has perforations, allowing for improved airflow. With the Ah Murderz logo strategically replacing Reebok's standard branding on the midfoot window, the shoe serves as a canvas to display ethnic identities. There is additional branding for Ah Murderz that is carefully placed on the tongue, the heel, and an additional tag.

Featuring the triple logo, the shoe's insole has a red hue with black abstract patterns. The Reebok branding is prominently displayed on the shoe's tongue and tread, in addition to the features mentioned. The sock liners of the pair employ a black soft textile. Under the foot, the design is finished with a black midsole emphasized with red stitching and combined with a red rubber outsole.

Introduced in 1985, the Club C model is characterized by its leather upper, nylon tongue, and rubber sole. Club C, or "Club Champion," has gained significant popularity among athletes and celebrities due to its enduring style and exceptional comfort. The sneaker has gained recognition in tennis due to its superior natural leather fit and excellent grip performance.

Atmos is a renowned retailer specializing in selling high-quality sneakers and apparel. They are known for their exclusive designs and collaborations. Established in 2000 in Tokyo, Japan, this brand has successfully expanded its presence with 49 stores worldwide, 39 of which are in Japan. The brand has earlier worked with German sneaker giant on various other silhouettes.

Redspider Junior, hailing from Osaka, Japan, is a renowned reggae soundman and producer. He has gained recognition for his dynamic microphone performances, unique dubplates, and impressive sound system setup. He founded Ah Murderz, a company that specializes in selling fashion apparel and CDs.

The Atmos x Redspider Junior x Reebok Club C 85 Ah Murderz is an outcome of excellent collaboration, resulting in a distinct style for an iconic model. This triple collaboration shoe has everything a sneakerhead appreciates.