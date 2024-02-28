Chicago P.D. season 11 episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Chicago P.D. season 11 episode 6 will be released on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 10 pm ET. The episode will drop on NBC, which has been home to the show since the beginning.

Till now, the channel has aired five episodes of the show. One episode of the show has been released on the channel every Wednesday since January 17, 2024. However, on February 14, 2024, no new episode was released. Instead, a repeat telecast of the premiere episode of season 11 was replayed. The latest episode of the show was aired on February 21, 2024.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers. Please read at your discretion.

Chicago P.D. season 11 episode 6: airing time, where to watch and how?

As mentioned already, Chicago P.D. Season 11 Episode 6 will be airing on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. The channel has also released the official title of the upcoming episode, along with a small promo. Episode 6 of the show is titled "Survival." The official synopsis for the same reads:

"Intelligence teams up with ASA Chapman to take on an abduction case involving a teenager. The case hits close to home for Voight, leading him to take a personal interest in finding justice for the victim."

Besides NBC, fans of the show can also catch the upcoming episode of Chicago P.D. on Peacock's streaming platform. However, they can only do so a day after it has been aired on NBC. This means that audiences should be able to stream episode 6 on February 29, 2024.

With that being said, the show is currently only available for streaming in the U.S. People residing in other parts of the world would have to wait a little longer to watch episodes from the latest season. In case it becomes too difficult to wait, you can always rely on VPNs.

To watch Chicago P.D. season 11 episode 6 with the help of a VPN extension, follow these steps:

Download a VPN extension for the device you wish to stream the episode on.

Go to Peacock's streaming platform and in the section that asks you to set your current location set it to U.S.

The two simple steps should allow you to stream the episode from anywhere in the world.

What happened in Chicago P.D. season 11 episode 5?

Chicago P.D. season 11 episode 5 premiered on February 21, 2024. The episode witnessed a completely different side of Kevin Atwater. The police officer was witness to a robbery and a death while he was out catering to his businesses. Corey, a civilian, was shot and caught between a double door, where he eventually bled to death.

Throughout the entire episode, Atwater resents the event and holds himself partly responsible for it. To this effect, he goes to extreme lengths to figure out ways in which he could have helped the deceased. This puts him in a loop of grave emotional turmoil and self-blaming, which he finds difficult to escape from.

What to expect from Chicago P.D. season 11 episode 6?

NBC has dropped a small promo for Chicago P.D. season 11 episode 6. The promo gives a clear idea of the events of the upcoming episode. It suggests that the episode will center around the abduction of a teenager. To solve the case, Voight will be teaming up with ASA Nina Chapman.

Chicago P.D. season 11 episode 6 airs on NBC on February 28, 2024.