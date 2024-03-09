Does Cindy die in Chicago Fire? Character’s fate explained

Although it has almost been a year since Chicago Fire season 11 aired, there are still some people who have not watched the season yet. For those who haven't, there is good news regarding one of the show's beloved characters. The character in question here is Cindy Herrmann, played by Robyn Coffin.

Cindy and her husband Christopher Herrmann were one of the most beloved couples on the show. Therefore, when Cindy developed lung cancer, the audiences were devastated. However, fans of the show would be pleased to know that despite her cancer diagnosis, Cindy was able to successfully make it out of it alive.

Does Cindy survive in Chicago Fire?

In Chicago Fire season 11, episode 11 titled A Guy I Used to Know, it was revealed that Cindy Herrmann was diagnosed with lung cancer and this came as a shock for the audience. The diagnosis was only unveiled after Cindy underwent a CT scan on the advice of doctors.

What started as a bout of severe cough and sickness, later wreaked havoc on Cindy and her husband Christopher. Following the diagnosis, the doctors suggested Cindy to undergo surgery for removing the cancer from her body. However, in later episodes, it was revealed that despite surgery, some cancer cells remained in her body.

The doctor operating on Cindy had said:

"Unfortunately, we weren't able to get the margins clean. She made it through the surgery well, but we weren't able to get all the cancer out. We removed what we could, but we found some in the lymph nodes, too, which means we have a fight ahead of us. Next step: chemotherapy and radiation."

After going through chemotherapy in episode 17 titled The First Symptom, Cindy and Christopher finally got the good news they had been waiting for. The chemotherapy worked on Cindy and she no longer had cancer.

Who plays Cindy Herrmann in Chicago Fire?

Cindy Herrmann is a recurring character in Chicago Fire. The role is played by Robyn Coffin who has been a part of the show since the show premiered in 2012.

Actress Robyn Coffin began her acting career in 2011. She has appeared in various films and series, including The Life and Death of an Unhappily Married Man, Every 21 Seconds, and Unexpected.

However, Robyn's most loved role to date is Cindy Herrmann. In the show, she plays a very loving wife to her husband Christopher and a caring mother to their five children.

Is Chicago Fire worth-watching?

Despite not doing too well with critics, Chicago Fire has always been a hit among audiences. The first episode of the premiere season was released on October 10, 2012. Since then, the show has garnered a huge fan following. Season 1 of the show had a 50 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes by the critics, as opposed to 78 per cent from the audience.

Chicago Fire is currently in its twelfth season which was released on January 17, 2024. The next few episodes will air on March 20, March 27, and April 3 at 9 pm ET on NBC and will be available for streaming the next day on Peacock.