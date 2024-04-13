Dream Theater 40th-anniversary tour: Dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Dream Theater 40th-anniversary tour is currently scheduled to be held from October 20, 2024, to November 24, 2024, in venues across continental Europe as well as the UK. The tour will feature original drummer Mike Portnoy in a live tour with the band for the first time in 14 years.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Berlin, London, Paris, and Budapest, among others. The tour was announced by the band via a post on their official Instagram page on April 8, 2024.

Tickets for the tour are currently on sale and could be accessed via the links provided in the band's official social media handle's bio or directly via vendors such as Ticketmaster or AXS. Tickets are priced at an average of €63 depending upon the seating choice, venue, and country of the show.

Dream Theater 40th-anniversary tour dates and venues

Dream Theater is celebrating 40 years of their band this year and the next tour with the 2025 leg dates is likely to be announced in the near future. The 40th anniversary tour is titled An Evening with Dream Theater: 40th Anniversary Tour 2024-2025 in the announcement.

The band elaborated on said tour in a press statement on April 8, 2024, stating:

"This tour is going to be incredibly special for all of us! Each show will surely be filled with anticipation and a variety of emotions. We can’t wait to step on stage together once again and begin this historic celebration of 40 years with everyone this Fall."

The full list of dates and venues for Dream Theater's 40th-anniversary tour is given below:

October 20, 2024 – London, UK, at The O2

October 22, 2024 – Berlin, Germany, at Uber Eats Music Hall

October 23, 2024 – Koln, Germany, at Palladium

October 25, 2024 – Milan, Italy, at Forum

October 26, 2024 – Rome, Italy, at Palazzo dello Sport

October 28, 2024 – Munich, Germany, at Zenith

October 29, 2024 – Zagreb, Croatia, at Arena Zagreb

November 1, 2024 – Budapest, Hungary, at Budapest Arena

November 2, 2024 – Prague at CZ, at Fortuna Arena

November 3, 2024 – Lodz, Poland, at Atlas Arena

November 6, 2024 – Helsinki, Finland, at Metro Areena

November 8, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden, at Waterfront

November 9, 2024 – Oslo, Norway, at Spektrum

November 10, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark, at Poolen

November 12, 2024 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg, at Rockhal

November 13, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland, at The Hall

November 14, 2024 – Lyon, France, at Halle Tony Garnier

November 16, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal, at MEO Arena

November 17, 2024 – Madrid, Spain, at La Cubierta de Leganés

November 20, 2024 – Stuttgart, Germany, at Beethovensaal

November 21, 2024 – Frankfurt, Germany, at Jahrhundderthalle

November 23, 2024 – Paris, France, at Adidas Arena

November 24, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at AFAS Live

Aside from the upcoming tour, the band is also set to release a new album this year, their first in three years and the first one in 15 years to feature Mike Portnoy as drummer.

Dream Theater had their first career breakthrough with the album, Images and Words, which was released on July 7, 1992. The album, released via Atco, peaked at number 61 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Subsequently, they released Awake on October 4, 1994, via East West Records. The album has been gold-certified since its release and was within the top ten list of the Japanese and Swedish album charts respectively.

The band had their first chart-topper in the form of the album Black Clouds & Silver Linings, which was released on June 23, 2009, via Roadrunner label. The album also marked the departure of Mike Portnoy, who later joined the band back in 2023.