EARLS x ASICS GT-2160 “Ngāwari” sneakers: Everything we know so far

The sneaker community is buzzing over the EARLS x ASICS GT-2160 “Ngāwari” sneakers. This partnership unites the renowned ASICS brand with Sydney's Earls collection. It pays homage to a major cultural legacy while incorporating modern street fashion.

Earls Collection, founded by former rugby star Lewi Brown, collaborates with ASICS for an exciting debut. The partnership, named GT-2160 "Ngāwari," meaning "tread softly," honors Brown's Māori heritage. It blends personal stories, fashion, and culture into one.

On February 23, the sneakers will go on sale, as per SBD. In addition to ASICS.com, a few stores will carry them. These sneakers, priced at $240, provide an avenue to engage with a rich history and a resilient story.

EARLS x ASICS GT-2160 “Ngāwari” sneakers combine natural mesh and earthy brown suede

The EARLS x ASICS GT-2160 “Ngāwari” sneakers feature a design that combines natural mesh and earthy brown suede. Green accents honor pounamu, a revered stone among the Māori people. The sneakers have additional levels of cultural storytelling thanks to the pāua shell-inspired pattern adorning the insoles.

This partnership has a great deal of emotional significance. It honors Brown's late grandfather and father while drawing attention to mental health concerns. The Earls Collection elevates these shoes above simple fashion pieces by representing mental health and familial ties.

Anticipated hues are inspired by the environment and Māori customs. The sneakers have visual appeal and significant depth thanks to their combination of earthy brown, natural mesh and green accents. These hues combine a responsible relationship with the environment with an eye-catching aesthetic.

Lewi Brown co-founded Earls Collection, a Sydney-based brand that blends family connections and mental health awareness into its designs. It is a means of transmitting important stories and significance, and it represents more than just fashion.

EARLS x ASICS GT-2160 “Ngāwari” sneakers (Image via Instagram/@snkrdunk)

EARLS x ASICS GT-2160 “Ngāwari” sneakers stand out for their unique style and rich cultural heritage. They are well-positioned to leave a lasting impression on the sneaker world. Don't forget the launch date and take part in this amazing partnership.

ASICS is well-known for its extensive history in the shoe industry. The brand brings knowledge and creativity to this collaboration. Renowned for producing items that are both high-performing and of superior quality, ASICS has long been a preferred choice for both casual fans and athletes.

Their partnership with Earls Collection marks a new chapter in the company's illustrious history.

The EARLS x ASICS GT-2160 “Ngāwari” sneakers represent much more than just shoes. They support mental health awareness, commemorate personal memories, and celebrate cultural heritage.

These shoes, which will be available soon, allow users to immerse themselves in a rich story while still enjoying excellent comfort and design. This relationship combines Māori tradition and contemporary sneaker culture to create a unique product with a long-term impact.

