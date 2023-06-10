How rich is David Beador? RHOC alum's net worth explored as he and Lesley Beador file restraining order against each other 

RHOC alums David Beador and Lesley Beador have filed restraining orders against each other for the second time, citing their alleged behavior towards each other and their two-year-old daughter, Anna Love Beador.

Lesley Beador alleges that David's actions have caused her and their daughter to fear for their safety, leading to substantial physical and emotional distress. She filed for a restraining order and supervised visitation due to David Beador's alleged “threats, harassment, and hostile behavior."

David Beadore, who has a net worth of $20 million, filed for the same, citing that she "changed her and is unhappy" with their financial and custody agreement.

RHOC star David Beador's net worth is $20 million

Apart from being known for his appearance on Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC), he is also an entrepreneur and business owner. David Beador, who has appeared in a total of 60 episodes from 2014 to 2017, has also appeared on Home & Family, Watch What Happens: Live, and Steve Harvey.

In addition, the RHOC star is the founder and owner of Beador Construction Inc., which is located in Corona, California. The company has achieved significant success, reportedly generating an impressive annual revenue of approximately $13 million.

David Beador and Lesley Beador initially filed for divorce in September 2022

In the official documents, RHOC alum Lesley Beador said that she and David Beador had made an agreement stating she will be able to use their Laguna Beach rental property until June 30. They also decided upon $40,000 to be given to Lesley in order to find another home after that date. Moreover, they will have the joint legal and physical custody of their daughter. This agreement was made shortly after their second divorce filing last month.

David and Lesley Beador from RHOC (Image via @lesleybeador/Instagram)

However, Lesley alleged that her ex-husband has threatened and harassed her on multiple occasions, which is unsuitable for her as well as their daughter.

“since the signing of the stipulation which was merely 6 days ago, David has made threats, harasses and creates a hostile environment for both Anna and I.”

She added that he cut off her card and access to their joint banking account, further claiming this has been David's pattern.

Meanwhile, RHOC star David Beador, in his filing, maintained that Lesley's request for a restraining order stems from her dissatisfaction with the previously signed divorce agreement. He stated:

"This is purely bad faith."

David and Lesley Beador with their daughter Anna (Image via @lesleybeador/Instagram)

David further said that Lesley's behavior, including an alleged act of physical assault, has instilled genuine fear for his safety and that of their daughter.

"Her blatant act of slapping me in front of our scared two-year-old and [her] eight-year-old [daughter] Inga confirms to me that she has no regard for not only my safety but the emotional and physical safety of Anna. Her acts of attempting to extort me are also harassing and making me genuinely fear for my safety.”

The RHOC duo got married on October 15, 2020. David Beador initially filed for divorce in September 2022, which was eventually dismissed. However, after this, Lesley Beador filed for divorce in May 2023.

In other news, David made it to the headlines once again as he was recently spotted with ex-wife and RHOC star, Shannon Beador. They accidentally reunited at a popular restaurant in Orange County, the picture of which was posted by Shannon Beador on her Instagram story. The image sparked rumors of the pair getting back together, but neither of the Real Housewives of Orange County stars have made an official confirmation.

Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 aired on Wednesday, June 7 at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

