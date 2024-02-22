90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 star Mary DeNuccio has issued an apology for confirming a false cancer diagnosis on social media.

Earlier, on Saturday, February 17, the Philippines native took to Instagram to seek financial help, claiming she had colon cancer. Mary informed her online followers about the GoFundMe page set up in her name to raise money for her treatment.

In the online post, Mary claimed doctors had suggested she undergo surgery to treat the illness. The reality star spoke at length about her financial condition, asking online users to donate any amount as it could save her life. A couple of days later, Mary is now apologizing for making a “mistake” about the cancer diagnosis.

“I’m very sorry I made a mistake announcing I have colon cancer I just thought I had colon cancer because the doctor said I have issue with my colon and they need to check it.”

Mary suggested she panicked and got anxious at that moment, which led her to set up the GoFundMe page.

90 Day Fiancé star Mary DeNuccio says: “I made a mistake and I’m just a human”

Mary clarifies health update (Image via Instagram/@mary90dayfiance)

Mary, who rose to fame for marrying Brandan DeNuccio on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5, accepted her mistake in an Instagram story shared on Thursday, February 22. She has asked social media users to stop “harassing” her. Mary wrote:

“I’m in pain right now and the pain won’t go away. I kept throwing up and I feel so weak. The doctor says my liver is inflamed and I have blood infection, UTI and hemorrhoids. We are still waiting for another laboratory test for my colon.”

The 90 Day Fiancé star repeatedly apologized for raising a GoFundMe without thinking but added that all the money sent was used to pay her hospital bills. “I’m very sorry I panicked and I got anxiety,” Mary noted before she learned from her mistake.

The Philippines native claims she has to visit the hospital back one week while also addressing the online uproar caused by her mistake. On the fundraising page, it was suggested Mary had been experiencing colon problems since high school and that her condition had gotten worse recently.

It didn’t take long for the social media announcement to raise speculation and skepticism among online users. Under Mary’s Valentine's Day 2024 post, a barrage of viewers dropped several comments, raising their confusion about the sudden diagnosis.

While many deemed it hard to believe Mary was suffering from cancer, a few also asked her to share pathology reports to solidify her claims about the medical diagnosis. After clarifying the status of her health, Mary begged her followers to stop wishing her to die and sending her “death threats.”

On 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5, Brandan moved to the Philippines from the USA to give their long-distance love a chance amid familial restrictions. The couple were strictly prohibited from consummating their relationship before marriage by Mary’s family. However, Mary and Brandan disobeyed the orders, as it was announced in one episode that they were expecting a child together.

The couple subsequently tied the knot on the reality TV show and welcomed their daughter, Midnight, in August 2023.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, season 5, aired its season finale on November 27, 2023, on TLC.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE