Is Sam Waterston leaving Law & Order? Actor time on the show explored

On February 2, 2024, actor Sam Waterston announced his goodbye to Law & Order after 30 years of association.

He's stepping down from his role as District Attorney Jack McCoy from the long-running crime drama on television. Waterston had started by playing Executive Assistant District Attorney who got promoted to District Attorney. The actor is leaving the show as he was getting too comfortable in his role.

For the uninitiated, Law & Order is an American television series on NBC which deals with crime, police procedure and legal drama. Premiering in September 1990, the show ran continuously for 20 seasons till May 2010.

After 11 years, in 2021, NBC announced the return of the show, which arrived on the channel in February 2022. NBC is airing the 23rd season, which arrived on February 22, 2024.

Why and when is Sam Waterston leaving Law & Order?

Waterston is the District Attorney in the show. (Image via NBC)

Sam Waterston issued a press statement shared on the Law & Order’s production company, Wolf Entertainment’s website, on February 2, 2024. He announced moving out of the show and closing the character of Jack McCoy.

He will play the District Attorney for the last time on February 22, 2024, in season 23. He reasoned his departure by explaining getting overly comfortable with his role.

“The time has come for me to move on and take Jack McCoy with me. There’s sadness in leaving, but I’m too curious about what’s next. An actor doesn’t want to let himself get too comfortable.”

Joining in 1994 for season 5, Waterston has played McCoy for almost 30 years. He continued till 2010 and returned with the same character in 2022’s Law & Order reboot.

The 83-year-old has won recognition and many accolades for his role. His portrayal of the hot-tempered prosecutor earned him Emmy and Golden Globe nominations and also got him a SAG award.

Who will be the next District Attorney in Law & Order?

Goldwyn will be the new District attorney. (Image via NBC and HBO)

As Sam Waterston leaves the show, so will his Jack McCoy. As mentioned before, McCoy will make his last appearance on the show on February 22 this year. Actor Tony Goldwyn is roped in for the role of the new District Attorney of Manhattan.

Goldwyn was last seen on ABC’s Scandal, famously playing President Fitzgerald “Fitz” Grant. The 64-year-old actor, singer and producer has worked across platforms and genres from Ghost to Divergent series and Oppenheimer. His role as President Fitz earned him a Peabody award.

Final thoughts on Sam Waterston and the crime show on NBC

Oscar-nominee Sam Waterston is leaving the crime show after 30 years of playing Jack McCoy, the Manhattan District Attorney. The seasoned actor, who received his Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2010 and was inducted into the American Theatre Hall of Fame in 2012, wants to try out other options.

Waterston's character usually enters in the second half of the story. Law & Order has a format of the plot structured into two sections. The first section covers the police investigation after the crime, while the second part presents courtroom proceedings and other legal matters. The plot focuses on solving cases rather than on following characters, where the District Attorney’s office plays an important role.

Watch Waterston play McCoy till February 22, 2024, and Goldwyn take up the role of a new District attorney after that on Law & Order on NBC.