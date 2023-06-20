Ivan Cornejo Terapia Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, and more

Ivan Cornejo has announced a new tour, billed as the Terapia Tour, which is scheduled to take place from August 4, 2023 to November 12, 2023, in venues across mainland USA. The tour is a sequel to the singer's Danado Tour, which concluded in February 19, 2023.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature music from the artist's second studio album Dañado, via a post on his official Instagram page.

Presale for the tour will start on June 21, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Interested patrons can sign up for the presale list at the singer's official website.

Meanwhile, general tickets for Ivan Cornejo's tour will be available from June 23, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Although ticket prices have not yet been announced, they can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

Ivan Cornejo building momentum for his new album with tour, dates and venues revealed

Ivan Cornejo has been on tour to support his second studio album since early this year, starting with a show in Santa Cruz, California, on January 31, 2023, and ending with a performance at the House of Blues in Dallas, Texas. All shows on the first tour were sold out after being announced.

The newly announced tour will continue to build momentum for the singer's album, as well as provide fans who were unable to attend the previous tour another chance to see the singer live. The full list of dates and venues for the Ivan Cornejo Terapia tour is given below:

August 4, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Park West

August 5, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Park West

August 31, 2023 – Silver Spring, Maryland at The Fillmore Silver Spring

September 1, 2023 – New York City, New York at Palladium at Times Square

September 7, 2023 – Orlando, Florida at House of Blues Florida

September 8, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Ovens Auditorium

September 14, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Old National Center

September 16, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri at The Pageant

September 30, 2023 – Kennewick, Washington State at Toyota Center Kennewick

October 1, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Moore Theater

October 6, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Zilker Park

October 7, 2023 – Laredo, Texas at Sames Auto Arena

October 13, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Austin City Limits Festival Week 2 at Zilker Park

October 17, 2023 – El Paso, Texas at Abraham Chavez Theater

October 20, 2023 – Irving, Texas at The Pavilion at Toyota Factory

October 21, 2023 – Houston, Texas at 713 Music Hall

October 25, 2023 – San Jose, California at San Jose Civic

October 26, 2023 – Oakland, California at Fox Theater Oakland

October 28, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Center

November 2, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

November 3, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Union

November 4, 2023 – Garden City, Idaho at Revolution Concert House and Event Center

November 9, 2023 – Fresno, California at William Saroyan Theatre Fresno Convention & Entertainment Center

November 10, 2023 – Bakersfield, California at Mechanics Bank Theater

November 12, 2023 – San Diego, California at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

In brief, about Ivan Cornejo and his music career

Ivan Carnejo was born in 2004 in Riverside, California. He first began experimenting with songwriting after suffering a breakup while he was in middle school.

The singer released his debut studio album, Alma Vacia, on August 20, 2021. The album was moderately successful, peaking at number 2 on the Billboard Regional Mexican Albums chart as well as at number 7 on the Billboard Latin album charts.

Following the success of the debut studio album, Ivan Cornejo released his second studio album Dañado, on June 2, 2022. The album peaked at number 28 on the Billboard 200 album chart, apart from being a chart topper on the Billboard Regional Mexican Albums chart.

