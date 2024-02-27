Kanye West reveals Adidas is suing him for $250 million while selling fake Yeezys: “They are putting out fake colorways”

Kanye West, aka Ye, recently slammed Adidas for reportedly selling "fake" Yeezy sneakers in an Instagram post. On February 26, 2024, the rapper and designer shared an Instagram video expressing his frustration and stating,

“Not only are they are putting out fake colorways that are not approved, they’re suing me for $250 million dollars.”

This post came in response to the shoe brand's press release stating the release of pending Yeezy footwear and sneaker stock in the coming months of 2024.

Kanye West and Adidas have been in the news for quite some time now, and this latest incident happened after the shoe brand announced the launch of the remaining Yeezy stock for 2024.

More details about Kanye West’s latest allegations against Adidas selling fake Yeezy sneakers

In an unexpected turn of events, Kanye West has revealed that Adidas is suing him for $250 million. Replicas of the popular sneakers, called "Yeezys," are said to have been sold by Adidas, as per West.

The rapper says that Adidas is "putting out fake colorways," which has shocked the footwear scene. Currently, Adidas is taking entries for the Boost 350 v2 Steel Grey shoe, for which Kanye posted on Instagram,

"Anybody who loves Ye would not buy these fake Yeezys I never made these color ways I’m not getting paid off of them and adidas is suing me All these celebrities and the public will stand against a T shirt or the color of my hat but when yall see me have my children hidden from me or see an actual Fortune 500 company rape one of your heroes in real life don’t nobody say nothing or do nothing."

The lawsuit's public disclosure points to a major court fight and suggests how serious the claims or disagreements are between Adidas and the rapper.

Intriguingly, this isn't the first time Kanye West and Adidas have clashed. Adidas sued Kanye West in May 2023, wanting to seize $75 million that the Yeezy company had in trust. The company filed the case, but they dropped it soon after.

The fight is still ongoing in private arbitration, and Adidas is saying that Kanye's "offensive conduct" is part of why their partnership ended.

Ye and Adidas have been through a lot due to the Kanye-Adidas debacle. Adidas terminated its collaboration with Kanye last fall due to his controversial statements and erratic behavior.

The split led to a significant loss in sales for the shoe brand, and the company even decided to sell its unsold Yeezys while pledging to donate money to affected organizations.

Following his Instagram video, which he shared on February 26, 2024, the Vulture rapper shared another post thanking his fans who showed their support for him. Another iconic rapper, Snoop Dogg, also came out in Kanye’s support. The caption of this “thank you” post shared on February 27, 2024, reads,

“Thank you everybody for supporting me on this fight with adidas Thank you Snoop and thank you to all my fans Your words are making a difference right now.”

On the other hand, Adidas officially announced the further launch of existing Yeezy footwear items via its press release shared on February 26, 2024. To kick off the Yeezy releases for 2024, the brand presented the Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Steel Grey” shoe that can be availed by participating in an online draw. These pairs are priced at $230 per pair.