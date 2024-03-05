Killer Mike UK and Europe tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Killer Mike's UK and Europe tour is scheduled to be held from August 19, 2024, to August 30, 2024, in venues across the UK, Ireland, and Europe. He will take the stage in cities including Dublin, London, Paris, and Cologne, among others, and announced the same via his Instagram page on March 4, 2024.

The tour, titled Down By Law Tour, is in celebration of the singer's new solo album Michael. The Mighty Midnight Revival choir is set to take the stage along with the artist during his tour and other supporting acts are yet to be announced.

Presale for the tour will be available from March 6, 2024, at 10 am local time for select dates and can be accessed by registering for O2's Priority Access membership.

Standard tickets for the tour will be available from March 8, 2024, at 10 am local time. Tickets and presales can be accessed via Ticketmaster or other reputed ticket vendors. Prices have not been announced as of this writing.

Killer Mike UK and Europe tour dates and venues

The full list of dates and venues for Killer Mike's UK and Europe tour is given below:

August 19, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Paradiso

August 22, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at National Stadium

August 23, 2024 – Glasgow, UK at O2 Academy

August 26, 2024 – London, UK at O2 Forum at Kentish Town

August 27, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Albert Hall

August 29, 2024 – Paris, France at Bataclan

August 30, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Carlswerk Victoria

As mentioned above, the upcoming tour is in celebration of Killer Mike's new solo album, Michael, which was released on June 16, 2023, via Lorna Vista and peaked at number 58 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

In an interview with NME published on December 2, 2023, the singer spoke about sharing several aspects of his life through his latest album and said:

“I’ve been wanting to do it for so long, it was almost therapeutic. I started seeing a therapist, too – a Black woman who really understands my conflicts, concerns and cares and who helped me get into a place where I was comfortable just telling it all."

The singer continued:

"I’ve always [shown] people close to me that [I’m] a sinner and a saint, but this was the first time I said, ‘Well, this is who he is’ – in full. And I was nervous about how people would take it, but what I found out is that more people have those halos and horns and were finally glad to hear someone say: ‘I’m both.’"

Aside from the upcoming tour, Killer Mike will also perform at the RBC Bluefest. The lineup of the event also includes 50 Cent, Mt.Joy, Shred Kelly, and more. The singer will also perform at the Evolution Festival in September 2024.

Killer Mike is popular for his collaborative work with rapper El-P and the duo is known as Run The Jewels. They released their critically acclaimed album, Run the Jewels 3, on December 24, 2016. The album peaked at number 13 on the Billboard 200 album chart and won the Best Rap/Hip-Hop Album award at the 2017 A2IM Libera Awards.