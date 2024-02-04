Lacoste x Highsnobiety Tennis-inspired collection: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Taking inspiration from the tennis roots, Lacoste x Highsnobiety brings a capsule collection, blending both brands' sporty spirit and creative ingenuity. The collection consists of seven pieces, including a pair of sneakers.

The Germany-based fashion and lifestyle brand Highsnobeity has teamed up with the classic French brand Lacoste for the first time and unveiled a capsule collection. Taking inspiration from the tennis roots of Lacoste, the Highsnobeity implemented its creative prowess in this collection, offering some clothing pieces and a pair of sneakers in a muted tone.

The German brand introduced the Lacoste x Highsnobiety collection,

"For our first-ever collaboration with Lacoste, the French label’s enduring sportswear styles have been customized with new spins on classic silhouettes and fabric constructed specifically for this collection. The 7-piece capsule collection features an eggshell colorway across the assortment and provides oversized, boxy fits to the garments."

The French classic brand Lacoste further wrote,

"The "Shades of Tennis" theme also infuses a specially developed textile capsule that goes hand in hand with the L003 2K24. A complete look including a polo shirt, t-shirt, hoodie, jogger and accessories reinforces the collaboration's chic and sophistication. Launched in extremely limited quantities from 2 February, the Lacoste x Highsnobiety collection is available at Lacoste flagships, on Lacoste.com and from selected retailers."

The Lacoste LOO3 2K24 sneaker is one of the standout pieces in the collection, exuding a muted tonal allure. The sneaker upper boasts multi-textured materials, including suede, leather, and mesh. On the white mesh and leather upper, the TPU overlays create cool aesthetics. Along with that, the suede and Terry lining augmented its overall look.

The midsole is accented with eggshell and Lacoste's dark green color, creating a chunky sole unit. The brown outsole ensures better traction with its tiny studs. The Lacoste x Highsnobiety co-branding is etched on the collar, retailing for $240.

On the other hand, the capsule collection includes an oversized pique hoodie accented in eggshell color. This unisex hoodie features a kangaroo pocket at the front and has a boxy cut structure crafted in double-faced pique fabric. With thick ribbing at the hem and cuffs, this hoodie boasts Lacoste applique and the Highsnobeity logo on the chest.

Matching with the hoodie, the tennis-inspired capsule collection features sweatpants, exuding a clean and minimalistic allure. With the side seam pockets and the co-branded logo, these pants can be a good pair to match the hoodie. Along with that, the collection includes a polo tee shirt crafted in double-faced pique material.

The Lacoste x Highsnobiety capsule collection includes additional items such as a white tee shirt, a pair of socks, and a cap, all featuring the co-branding of both labels. These clothing elements are now available in stores starting January 31.

The price range varies for different products. While the sneakers cost $240, the hoodie costs $220. At a reasonable price of $50, the socks are obtainable from Lacoste and Highsnobiety stores.