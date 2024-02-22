Liam Gallagher & Friends Malta Weekender 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, & all you need to know 

Liam Gallagher & Friends Malta Weekender 2024 is scheduled to be held from September 19, 2024, to September 22, 2024, in venues across Malta, a small island city-state off the coast of south Italy. The upcoming event will be the first performance by the singer in the city-state since 2019.

The new event, which will feature performances at the Ta'Qali, the Uno Malta night club, Cafe del Mar beach club, and Bora Bora Hotel, among others, was announced via a post on the official X(formerly known as Twitter) page of the presenter of the event, Live Nation.

The presale for the tour will be available from February 27, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. GMT. Said presale can be accessed by registering for it at the official website of the event before February 27, 2024, at 08:00 am GMT. Public tickets will be available after the presale ends.

Tickets are priced at £249 for general tickets and £399 for VIP tickets. Hotel + Event Packages are also available and are priced between £67 to £138 per night, depending upon the selected package. Payment plans are also available starting at £50 per-person deposit. All tickets and packages will be available exclusively via the official website of the event.

More details on Liam Gallagher & Friends Malta Weekender 2024

Liam Gallagher & Friends Malta Weekender 2024's official full lineup has not been announced as of the time of writing this article. The new event will be the latest in a long line of performances by the singer this year, who starts the year with his co-headlining tour with John Squire from March 2024 to April 2024.

This will be followed by another tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Definitely Maybe album of the singer's former band Oasis. Following that, the singer will perform at two festivals, the TRNSMT festival and Reading & Leeds 2024.

As mentioned above, the Liam Gallagher & Friends Malta Weekender 2024 is set to take place across Malta in the coming September. The current list of venues for the event is given below:

Ta'Qali

Uno Malta night club

Bora Bora Hotel

Aside from the three confirmed venues, there will be several boat parties, which are likely to take place in and around The Mediterranean Sea, which derives a large proportion of its GDP from tourism generated via such events. Aside from the boat parties, there will be DJ and beach parties at the upcoming event as well.

The dates and venues for the other Liam Gallagher 2024 tour are also given below:

March 13, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland, at Barrowland

March 14, 2024 – Wolverhampton, UK, at The Halls

March 16, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, at 3Olympia

March 18, 2024 – Newcastle upon Tyne, UK, at Newcastle O2 Arena

March 20, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Manchester, O2 Apollo

March 21, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Manchester, O2 Apollo

March 23, 2024 – Leeds, UK, at O2 Academy

March 25, 2024 – London, UK, at O2 Kentish Town Forum

March 26, 2024 – London, UK, at Troxy

April 2, 2024 – Paris, France, at Salle Pleyel

April 4, 2024 – Berlin, Germany, at Columbiahalle

April 6, 2024 – Milan, Italy, at Fabrique

April 11, 2024 – Brooklyn (New York City), New York, at Paramount

June 1, 2024 - Sheffield, UK, at Utilitia Arena

June 3, 2024 - Cardiff, UK, at Utilitia Arena

June 6, 2024 - London, UK, at The O2

June 7, 2024 - London, UK, at The O2

June 10, 2024 - London, UK, at The O2

June 15, 2024 - Manchester, UK, at Co-Op live

June 19, 2024 - Glasgow, Scotland, at Ovo Hydro

June 20, 2024 - Glasgow, Scotland, at Ovo Hydro

June 23, 2024 - Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena

June 24, 2024 - Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena

Liam Gallagher and John Squire are set to release their debut collaborative album, Liam Gallagher & John Squire, on March 1, 2024. The album will be released via Warner Music Group UK and Squire's first solo album since 2024.

